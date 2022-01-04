Coalition: 2 armed drones crashed at Baghdad airport





International coalition official in Iraq says two armed drones crashed at Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD – Two armed drones crashed at Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said in an attack marking the anniversary of the 2020 assassination of a senior Iranian general. There were no reports of injuries or damage from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official of the US-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told the Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two so-called fixed-wing suicide bombers. “The C-RAM system protects US installations in Iraq. This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport, the coalition official said. The Iraqi security official who confirmed the incident said the drones had headed for a US base at Baghdad airport where US advisers were staying. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, though one wing of the drone had the words Soleimanis revenge, while another had the words reading, revenge operations for our leaders, according to officials. Both spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations. The 2020 US drone strike at Baghdad airport killed General Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq known as the Iraqi Forces. Popular mobilization. Pro-Iranian Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed to avenge the killing and have conditioned the end of attacks against the US presence in Iraq with the complete withdrawal of US troops from the country. The US-led coalition formally ended its combat mission by supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing war against the Islamic State group last month. About 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition moves on an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/coalition-armed-drones-shot-baghdad-airport-82048830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

