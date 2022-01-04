International
Bear compensation, spooky siestas, pink collars among the most bizarre calls of the BC Conservation office
BC Conservation Officers respond to a range of needs, from tracking cunning coyotes that are causing trouble in urban areas to detecting invading mussels and penalizing poachers in the rear.
Given the large number of interface zones throughout BC, it is no wonder they are constantly being called into action. But according to a social media post made this week, some less pressing concerns also found a way to the hunters and polluters hotline in 2021.
Concern about the fate of the orphaned bear cub near Kamloops
Deer with one ear overlooked
The caller says she saw a deer with a sideways ear walking down the street.
Puma with pink collar
The caller is unsure, but may have been a cougar in her backyard two days ago drinking water from her pond. She mentioned that she had a pink collar at the end of the call.
Cat fight
The caller advises that her two cats at home were screaming and scared last night. The caller woke up to something jumping out of the bedroom window. The caller thinks he was a big cat.
Trends
Whispers in the bushes
The caller advises that he was walking home and heard hissing in the bushes. He is not sure what it was, but says it was not a cat, dog, raccoon or snake.
Spooky siesta
The caller reports that he saw a light brown and white animal in his backyard sleeping. The caller is very concerned about why this animal chose his backyard to rest (no address or further description of the animal was given).
Bear compensation
The caller is frustrated that a bear continues to constantly damage its hut to get to the garbage stored inside. She is thinking about how to compensate for the damage.
Smoky situation
The roommate was burning coal and cardboard on a portable barbecue directly under the open window of the caller’s room, which was filled with smoke. The caller has health problems and the roommate knows this. The caller would like someone to tell the roommate not to burn so close to home.
Poultry feeders
The caller reports a black bear that came to his property and entered a bird feeder in his yard, even knocking on a fence and pole to enter it. The caller stated that he then moved the bird feeder to the porch.
Otter orthodontics
The caller says an otter is sitting on a trunk and appears to be irritated with her mouth.
Pork nest
The caller advises that he has two nests on his property from an unknown species. He thinks they may be porcupine, but not entirely sure.
