EXPLANATORY: What will happen after the resignation of the Prime Minister of Sudan?

CAIRO – The resignation of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has plunged the country’s already fragile democratic transition into further unrest.

Hamdok told the country in a national speech Sunday that he was resigning after failing to build a political consensus following an October military coup that rocked the transition. He called for talks to agree on a roadmap to complete the transition.

The October 25 takeover came more than two years after a popular uprising forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government after nearly three decades in power.

Here’s a look at what happened and what comes next:

WHAT HAPPENED?

On October 25, the military disbanded the transitional government of Hamdox and the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing body of military officers and civilians who had ruled Sudan since late 2019.

The army arrested Hamdok and several other senior officials and political leaders.

General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the architect of the coup and the head of the Sovereign Council, announced that the army would retain power until elections could be held in July 2023.

He said a technocratic government would be formed to run the country until elections are held.

Burhan came under increasing international pressure, with Western, Arab and African countries calling for a return to civilian rule. The US suspended $ 700 million in aid after strongly condemning the coup.

The military allowed Hamdok to return to his residence the next day, and the two sides eventually reached an agreement in November that reinstated the prime minister but sidelined the pro-democracy movement.

Government officials and political leaders arrested in the coup were also released as part of the November deal.

The generals have portrayed Hamdok’s reinstatement as a step towards stabilizing the country ahead of the election, and the international community has cautiously welcomed the deal and called for a deal before the coup.

Hamdok has defended his deal with the military, saying he has kept it primarily to prevent bloodshed and help get back on the path to democratic transition.

WHERE IS THE PRO-DEMOCRATIC MOVEMENT?

At the time of the coup, the Forces for the Proclamation of Freedom and Change, the umbrella organization of the movement, split. Many organizations, including rebel groups that reached a peace deal with the transitional government in 2020, sided with the military.

Others, including the Sudanese Professional Association and the Resistance Committees that were the backbone of the anti-Bashir protests, rejected the agreement to restore Hamdok and demanded that power be handed over to civilians. They accused Hamdok of allowing himself to serve as a fig leaf for continued military rule.

For weeks, Hamdok failed to bridge a growing gap between the generals and the pro-democracy movement. He was unable to form a cabinet amid relentless street protests denouncing not only the takeover of the army but also his agreement with the generals.

Nearly 60 protesters have been killed and hundreds more injured since the coup, according to a Sudanese medical group. The UN human rights office said it had received reports that at least 13 women and girls had suffered sexual violence, including rape or gang rape by security forces.

What’s next?

While groups leading the street protests insist that power be given to a fully civilian government to lead the transition, the generals are unwilling to back down.

Burhan has repeatedly said that the army will hand over power only to an elected government. This position is likely to prolong the stalemate as the country faces difficult security and economic challenges.

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan, has urged citizens to engage in talks to find a way out of the crisis, saying the UN mission is ready to facilitate.

The US State Department also called on Sudanese leaders to put aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule. He called for the appointment of the next prime minister and cabinet in line with the constitutional declaration (2019) to meet the peoples’ aspirations for freedom, peace and justice.

Cameron Hudson, a former US State Department official and Sudan expert at the Center for the Atlantic Council in Africa, called on the international community to help shape what comes next in Sudan.

It is time to deploy an international mediator who can do the job that Hamdok was unable to find political compromise between the military, the road and the pro-democracy movement, to rewrite a roadmap to move forward, he said.

In his resignation speech, Hamdok called for dialogue outlining a roadmap to end the transition to democracy and said his resignation would allow another person a chance to complete that transition. He warned that the political stalemate could turn into a full-blown crisis and further damage the already damaged country’s economy.

Now, our nation is going through a dangerous turning point that could threaten its entire survival if not urgently corrected, Hamdok said.