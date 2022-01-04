OPEC appoints new secretary general as Mohammad Barkindo’s term ends in July





of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has voted to nominate Kuwaiti candidate Haitham Al-Ghais as new secretary general In a statement, the oil cartel said that Al-Ghais was elected at a special meeting of the OPEC Conference held via video conference on Monday, January 3, 2022. He will replace Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, a Nigerian representative, when his second term as Secretary-General of OPEC ends in July 2022. “In accordance with Article 28 of the OPEC Statute and in the implementation of the procedure established at the 182nd Meeting of the Conference on December 1, 2021, the Conference decided by acclamation to appoint Mr. “Haitham Al-Ghais from Kuwait as Secretary General of the Organization, effective from 1 August 2022, for a period of three years,” the statement said. “Z. Al-Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Governor of OPEC Kuwait from 2017 to June 2021, currently serves as Deputy Managing Director for International Marketing at KPC. He chaired the Joint Statement of Cooperation (JTC) Statement of Cooperation (DoC) in 2017 and then served as a JTC Member until June 2021. According to the statement, the OPEC Conference expressed its appreciation to Barkindo for his leadership during his two-term term as Secretary General from 1 August 2016 – until 31 July 2022. “A long-time veteran of the Nigerian oil industry and OPEC, Mr. Barkindo has been instrumental in expanding OPEC’s historic efforts to support the sustained stability of the oil market through enhanced dialogue and cooperation with many energy actors, including the historic DoC since its inception in December 2016. “, Is added in the statement. “These efforts are widely regarded as helping to stabilize the global oil market since the unprecedented market downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and providing a platform for recovery. “Before being appointed Secretary General, Mr. Barkindo held a number of key roles in OPEC between 1986 and 2010, including as Acting Secretary-General in 2006. He is internationally recognized for assisting in the drafting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). ) and the Kyoto Protocol as head of the Nigerian technical delegation to the 1991 UN negotiations. “He has remained a key contributor to the UNFCCC process, most recently attending the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) meeting in Glasgow in October and November 2021.”

