When is the best time to be tested after exposure to COVID? – NBC Chicago

Demand for testing continues to grow with the start of the new year, but since many of them navigate new guidelines after holiday meetings, when is the best time to get tested for COVID if you are exposed?

Some experts say the omicron variant has “accelerated” time for what many have known about COVID.

“As we’ve seen these new variants evolve – delta, now omicron – what we’re seeing is that everything is accelerating from COVID ‘s perspective,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “It takes less time for someone to be exposed to COVID to develop a potential infection. It takes less time for symptoms to develop, it takes less time for someone to be infectious and for many people they need less. “Time to heal. A lot of that happens because a lot more people have been vaccinated.”

The changes caused by the variant have resulted in new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which shifted the time for isolation and quarantine.

Here’s what we know so far.

When is the best time to be tested after exposure?

The CDC states that anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should be tested five to seven days after their exposure, or as soon as symptoms appear.

“If symptoms occur, individuals should be quarantined immediately until a negative test confirms that the symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19,” the guideline said.

People who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should be tested for infection: Fully vaccinated persons should be tested 57 days after their last exposure. People who have not been fully vaccinated should be tested immediately when they discover they are in close contact. If their test result is negative, they should be tested again 57 days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms appear.



Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike said incubation times may vary, but those who test early should continue testing even if they get negative results.

“We can learn that the incubation time can be a little shorter. So you would probably be tested in two days,” Ezike said. “Of course, if you’m symptomatic, do the test right away. But you know, if you want to do the test in two days, but that negative test … two days should not make you think, ‘Oh well, I’m clear. . “You may want to try again and of course symptoms you can not ignore – sore throat, headache, all sorts of symptoms – anything new can be a symptom of this new disease.”

How quickly can symptoms of COVID appear?

According to previous CDC guidelines, COVID symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus.

Anyone who shows symptoms should be tested for COVID-19.

Some people may never experience symptoms, although they can still spread the virus.

A person is also considered contagious before symptoms appear.

When are people with COVID more contagious?

The CDC says its guidelines have been updated to reflect growing evidence suggesting that COVID-19 transmission often occurs one to two days before the onset of symptoms and over two to three days after.

“This is about data from the CDC that really showed after seven days that there is virtually no transmission risk at this point,” Arwady said. “And in that window of five to seven days, you know, there are some depending on whether people have been vaccinated, underlying diseases, etc., but the risk drops a lot and the feeling is that in the general population, combined with camouflage, etc. the risk is really very low. “

For those without symptoms, the CDC guideline states that they are considered contagious at least two days before their positive test.

How long should you quarantine or isolate yourself?

First, those who believe they have been in contact with someone who has COVID and are unvaccinated should be quarantined. Those who test positive, regardless of vaccination status, should be isolated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is the difference between the two:

Quarantine

According to the updated CDC guideline issued Monday.

Once this period is over, they should participate in the strict use of the masks for another five days.

Earlier, the CDC said people who had not been fully vaccinated and who had close contact with an infected person should stay home for at least 10 days.

Prior to Monday, people who were fully vaccinated, which the CDC has determined to have had two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, could be quarantined.

Those who are both fully vaccinated and fortified do not need to be quarantined if they are in close contact with someone with COVID, but should wear the mask for at least 10 days after exposure. The same goes for those who are fully vaccinated and still not eligible for their booster vaccine.

However, local health authorities can make the final determination of how long a quarantine should last and testing may play a role.

The Illinois Department of Health said it will approve the revised CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine for COVID.

In Chicago, those traveling to or from certain parts of the country who are unvaccinated should be quarantined upon arrival in the city, but the length of time they must do so depends on whether they are tested for COVID.

The city has not yet said whether the new CDC guideline will change its travel advisory guidelines.

As of Tuesday, the city Travel Advisor recommends those traveling from certain warning countries should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after the trip AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days.

Even if it turns out to be negative, stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days. If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from infection.

If not tested, stay home and quarantine for 10 days after the trip.

seclusion

People who are positive for COVID should stay home for five days, the CDC said Monday, changing guidelines from the 10 days previously recommended.

At the end of the period, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities, but you should wear the mask everywhere even at home around others for at least another five days.

If you still have symptoms after isolation for five days, stay home until you feel better and then start five days of wearing the mask all the time.

So how do you calculate your isolation period?

According to the CDC, “day 0 is your first day of symptoms.” This means that Day 1 is the first full day after the onset of your symptoms.

For those who test positive for COVID but have no symptoms, day 0 is the day of the positive test. Those who develop symptoms after a positive test should start their calculations from scratch, however, with day 0 becoming the first day of symptoms.

When should you call a doctor?

The CDC urges those who have or may have COVID-19 to monitor for emergency warning signs and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms, including:

Breathing problems

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake up or stay awake

Skin, lips or nail beds pale, gray or blue, depending on skin tone

“This list is not all possible symptoms,” says the CDC. “Please call your healthcare provider for any other symptoms that are severe or distressing to you.”

You can also notify the operator that you believe you or someone you care about has COVID.

What if you tested positive using a home test?

Those who test positive using a home test are required to follow the latest CDC guidelines and communicate the results to their healthcare provider, who is responsible for reporting the test results to the state health department.

According to Chicago area health departments, people should assume that test results are accurate and should be isolated from others to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, you should be isolated,” Arwady said. “There is no need to repeat a positive test at home in a medical setting. We do not want people to go to the emergency department just to be tested. Treat a positive as positive, stay home and isolate yourself for five days.”

When can you be close to other people after having COVID?

If you have had symptoms, the CDC says you can be close to others after being isolated for five days and stopping the onset of symptoms. However, you should continue to wear masks for five days after the symptoms end to minimize risk to others.