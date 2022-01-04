International
Provinces oppose increase of cases with COVID-19, hospitalizations with new measures – National
Provinces are putting in place new measures to deal with an Omicron-sponsored increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including delaying personal schooling in Ontario by two weeks and bringing in the military to help Quebec accelerate his third-dose vaccination program. .
Ontario joined a number of jurisdictions that have already announced a delayed return to personal tutoring, declaring the delay Monday along with a host of new restrictions turning the province into a “Step 2 modified” pandemic recovery as of Wednesday.
Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions
Prime Minister Doug Ford said at a press conference that virtual learning will replace personal learning hours until January 17th. The news came after an announcement was made last week that personal classes would resume this Wednesday.
“With the new variant, the terrain is changing every day,” Ford said. “The level of shortages we are seeing in other sectors shows us with absolute certainty that the operation of schools and the provision of teachers at work and not sick at home will be a challenge that we can not overcome in the short term.”
Ontario said 1,232 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, including 248 patients in intensive care units.
The province reported 13,578 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, though experts have said the limited suitability for PCR testing in Ontario announced last week means the number is likely much higher.
A list of new measures for COVID-19 that will take effect Wednesday in Ontario
Newfoundland and Labrador also announced new restrictions Monday, placing the province at “Alarm Level 4” after Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald urged residents to keep non-essential contacts low.
The new provincial plan, which includes further capacity constraints in gyms and restaurants, will be re-evaluated on January 17th.
Fitzgerald noted that active cases in Newfoundland have risen from 30 to nearly 3,000 in the past two weeks, adding that anyone with symptoms after close contact with a known case should give up a PCR test and assume they have virusin.
Newfoundland reported 519 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
“At this point, the large number of cases is overwhelming the public health capacity to investigate cases,” Fitzgerald said. “This means that we do not have epidemiological data to show where the spread is or is not happening.”
Canadian Army rotates in Quebec to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
Meanwhile, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter Monday that members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be stationed in Quebec to expedite the province’s vaccination efforts. The Quebec booster program is set to expand on Tuesday for those 18 and older.
Up to 200 personnel are being deployed to vaccination centers in Montreal, the Department of Defense said in a statement.
Personal classes have already been postponed until January 17 in Quebec, where a curfew went into effect on New Year’s night to help ease record cases.
The province reported 15,293 new cases Monday. He also recorded 1,396 hospitalizations, including 181 patients in intensive care and 15 additional deaths.
Alberta, Nova Scotia and British Columbia all previously announced delays in returning to private tutoring, with a target start date of 10 January. Manitoba, which was waiting for students to return on Jan. 6 after the holiday season, later extended it to the 10th.
Ontario reports 13,578 new cases of COVID, more people in hospitals and ICUs
But calls to push it further have already begun.
The Manitoba Teachers Association issued a statement on December 31 urging the province to move schools to “Code Red” status for January, re-enacting distance learning amid Omicron’s rapid spread. .
Manitoba health officials said Monday that the number of cases has increased by thousands since the last update on December 31st.
The province said there are now 15,318 active cases in the province, up from 9,924 reported on Friday. That figure includes 1,721 new infections recorded Sunday.
Ontario’s long list of what Ford called “targeted and time-limited” restrictions includes reducing the number of social gatherings to five inside and 10 outside, closing restaurants and bars, and closing indoor restaurants. concerts, theaters, cinemas and gyms.
There are no new restrictions on COVID-19 in NS, but things could change very quickly, says the Prime Minister
Health Minister Christine Elliott said the measures would be in place for at least 21 days, adding that the rapid rise in Omicron cases combined with a shortage of hospital staff due to infection and exposure could threaten the hospital’s capacity. unless further action is taken. stop the broadcast. “
“As the evidence on Omicron continues to evolve, our pandemic response must evolve with it,” she said.
Nova Scotia health officials reported 1,020 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 36 people in hospital. The province also expanded reinforcing fitness for those over the age of 30.
Chief physician Robert Strang said he was cautiously encouraged by the low hospitalization rate in the province, but warned that things could change quickly.
“Right now we can not justify a tougher blockade, but neither can we justify opening the doors,” Strang said, adding that Nova Scotians could “accept a fair degree of spread” in order to continue to see small groups of family and friends. and attends school.
“However, we also need to work together to slow the spread of the Omicron variant to protect vulnerable people in the healthcare system.”
COVID-19: Quebec updates curfew exemptions to include dog walking
COVID-19 activity has also increased in the Yukon, with the territory reporting 158 new cases as of Friday and a 32 percent test-positive rate.
Meanwhile, high and provincial courts said they are postponing trials in person in British Columbia this week as they work with public health officials to update their COVID-19 safety policies.
In Alberta, new, cut-off isolation measures began Monday. People with at least two doses of vaccine that test positive for COVID-19 should be isolated for only five days instead of 10.
The five-day isolation period is similar to the recently announced recommendations in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and BC Symptoms must be fully resolved by the end of the five-day period, otherwise people must continue to be isolated.
Quebec reports 15,293 COVID-19 cases as major hospital delays half operations
Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau wrote on Twitter on Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 despite spending the holiday season quietly at home.
Bibeau said she is following public health guidelines and continues to work practically through her isolation.
“My symptoms are mild,” she said. “I want to emphasize how important it is to be vaccinated and thank the health workers who work hard to get us through this wave.”
