Limitations of COVID-19: BC could avoid another circuit breaker, expert says





Vancouver – The announcement of the harsh new restrictions on COVID-19 in Ontario has left many BC residents wondering if their government will soon follow suit. Protect our province BC, a group of independent healthcare workers and researchers, has already called for a three-week breaker to combat the unprecedented levels of COVID-19 transmission induced by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. But not everyone agrees that new restrictions are needed. Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center argued that current BC measures may suffice if implemented properly. “The main problem we would have with the stricter measures is: Would people follow them or try to find ways around them?” said Conway in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday. Conway argued that better access to rapid tests and tracking of existing COVID-19 restrictions, which would include more policing of social gatherings, would help the province in this final phase of the pandemic. He also noted that COVID-19 hospital admission numbers have not seen a significant increase in recent weeks. There were 220 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in BC as of Friday, about 15 percent more than last week, but well below the all-time high of the province of 515 recorded in April. “If the capacity of the hospital bed, the capacity of the ICU bed is threatened, that’s what really causes the switches,” Conway said. “We are not there yet in BC” Meanwhile, Protect our Province BC has predicted that if something is not done to curb transmission, the rapid spread of Omicron could quickly affect “every single industry”, causing staff shortages of 20 to 30 per cent as employees stay home for due to infection or exposure. . “The only way we will curb the tide in terms of the Omicron will be with a circuit breaker,” said Dr. Lyne Filiatrault at a news conference on Friday. “This is with the aim of reducing transmission to the community, which will also reduce the impact on healthcare.” The group also argued that hospital resources are already very scarce dealing with many diseases that remained unresolved in recent months, as the Delta variant caused an increase in serious cases of COVID-19, mainly among the unvaccinated. “We have increased hospitalizations not only of Delta patients, but also of all chronic disease management cases who have waited until the last minute to come to the hospital to receive care,” said Dr. Amy Tan. “Our whole system continues to be overloaded, overloaded and short staffed and I will say briefly about morale.” Ontario’s latest restrictions, announced Monday morning, include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and new restrictions on social gatherings. The province also ordered the closure of gyms, similar to what BC health officials did last month. This is an evolving story and will be updated.

