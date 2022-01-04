NEW WW SURVEY DISCOVERES GLOBAL DESIRE TO PRESENT HEALTH AND WELFARE IN NEW YEAR

NEW YORK, January 3, 2022 / PRNewswire / – WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) announced today the results of its Global Health and Welfare Survey, which provides insights into current health attitudes and goals of healthy living for the coming year. The survey was given to 14,506 people in 15 markets worldwide, commissioned by WW and conducted in partnership with the Kantar Consulting Division.

As people think about their goals for 2022, the majority (78 percent) worldwide say that maintaining and / or improving their health and well-being is important to them., and 52 percent of people agree that they love their body and want to lose weight to improve their health. In fact, the two main goals of health and well-being for consumers in 2022 are to exercise more / become stronger (49 percent) and lose weight (39 percent).

While many consumers looking to lose weight have a number in mind, almost half of all consumers agree that their feeling is more important than the number on the scales. Their motivations are rooted in their health as well as their physical and emotional well-being:

26 percent want to minimize the risk of other health issues related to weight gain

23 percent want to look and feel better

“During this time of year, many get resolutions that are usually high and short-term, but we know that setting goals that are achievable – and realistic for your life – is paramount,” he said. Mindy Grossman, President and CEO at WW. “We know, and these findings further demonstrate, that it’s extremely important to find livable approaches that support your health goals and help you lose the weight you want. We are committed to providing resources and tools for members. ours that allow them to live their lives seeing the results they can maintain. “

It is worth noting that 51 percent of consumers agree that they would like to have the tools to monitor their health regularly. When it comes to weight loss and well-being, the award-winning and young WW app PersonalPoints programs – His more individualized and flexible approach to sustainable weight loss and a healthy lifestyle – does it. WW guides people on food, activity, mentality and sleep – the most important factors when it comes to weight loss, according to respondents. With personalized plans, members can achieve their goals while eating the foods they want and getting the results they want – without restrictions or deprivations.

Most consumers are reluctant to sacrifice a single moment of their lives or the things they love most as they approach their 2022 health and wellness goals. As many people hit the “reset” early in the new year , it is also clear that self – care will continue to be a priority, with half of all consumers surveyed believing that self – care is an important part of their personal health and well – being.

“An added emphasis on self-care is powerful, as the foundation of any successful long-term weight loss journey is self-compassion,” he said. Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at WW and bestselling author i Change: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Sustained Weight Loss. “When you start by saying ‘I’m worth taking care of’, you’re in a strong position and it will continue to nurture you during travel and downsizing. Self – compassion overcomes self – criticism every single time.”

Conducted in partnership with the Kantar Consulting Division, WW surveyed 14,506 national representative participants between the ages of 18-69 from November 16th December 1, 2021. In addition to the US (n = 2,000), the survey was conducted globally Australia (n = 1000), Belgium (n = 1001), Netherlands (n = 1000), Brazil (n = 1000), New Zeland (n = 1000), Canada (n = 1001), Sweden (n = 1000), France (n = 1002), Switzerland (n = 1001), Germany (n = 1000), MB (n = 1001), China (n = 500), South Africa (n = 500) and India (n = 500).

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a man-centered technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. As a global welfare company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert trainers and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, consistent, science-based program focused on nutrition, activity, mentality and sleep. Utilizing nearly six decades of expertise in the science of nutritional and behavioral change, providing truly human connections, and building inspired communities, our goal is to democratize and provide holistic well-being for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit www.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website corporate.ww.com.

