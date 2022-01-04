Alberta isolation period for COVID-19 cases decreases from 10 days to 5





Starting Monday, people in Alberta with at least two doses of vaccine that test positive for COVID-19 will only need to be isolated for five days instead of 10. Health Minister Jason Copping announced the change last week in the face of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, saying it was based on evidence that fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods. Read more: Alberta reduces COVID-19 isolation period for fully vaccinated persons from 10 to 5 days Symptoms must be completely resolved by the end of the five-day period, otherwise people must continue to be isolated. For five days after isolation, those people will be required to wear a mask around others whenever they are in public. Unvaccinated Albertans should continue to be isolated for 10 days. The story goes down the ad















Copping said it will prevent layoffs in the workforce, especially for those providing important services. He said discretionary exceptions could be made for workers, whose absence causes “significant impact on public health”. In those cases, additional health measures will be put in place, Copping said. Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and British Columbia have also reduced their isolation period to five days. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw explained that the decision was based on evidence that those who are fully immunized release the virus in a shorter period of time and that shorter periods of isolation are easier to reconcile. Hinshaw explained that the more people who comply with isolation requirements, the better it is for overall public health. Trends The Omicron variant complicates what an endemic COVID-19 would look like

Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions The story goes down the ad Read more: The Omicron variant complicates what an endemic COVID-19 would look like The doctor of the emergency room in Calgary, Dr. Joe Vipond, worries that the move is dangerous. “It seems to be an attempt to keep businesses moving forward at a very dangerous time, but there is a real risk that it may fail as people get back to work very quickly and spread it among their good colleagues. , making all COVID positive, ”he said. . “We are following our tail now with a massive exponential growth of Omicron and I worry that our governments do not have the guts to do what is needed to keep us safe.” Tim Caulfield, professor of law and health policy at the University of Alberta, said that while politics may change, it is important to follow the science that already exists, as well as the science that emerges as the pandemic progresses. “We saw it happen with masks, right?” “In the early days there was a constant debate and then, somehow, science started to crystallize and I think that will happen with these kinds of topics as well,” Caulfield told Global News on Monday morning. “So follow the rules. Yes, they will continue to evolve and do not let uncertainty overwhelm you in 2022.















Education Minister Adriana LaGrange also announced last week that personal tutoring for kindergarten students through 12th grade would be postponed until January 10th. The story goes down the ad She said the longer break will allow school authorities to plan a successful startup. Read more: Alberta delays returning to K personal school on January 12th to 10th She said the province will also provide millions of rapid tests and medical degree masks to school staff and students starting next Monday. With files from Emily Mertz and Caley Ramsay, Global News © 2022 The Canadian Press

