CUIP research gains international attention at the annual Consumer Electronics Show





Innovative, award-winning research from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Center for Urban Informatics and Progress (CUIP) will be featured at the annual Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas this week. The CUIPs Intelligent Corridor along a section of the first-of-its-kind Martin Luther King Boulevard test bed, using 3D technology to understand pedestrian safety in high-traffic areas, will be introduced by CUIP partner Seoul Robotics on display . CES organizers have confirmed more than 2,200 exhibitors, registered participants from 195 from Fortune Global 500 companies and 66 from the world’s leading retailers, along with US and international media from 159 countries. With representatives from all over the world, CES is a chance for CUIP and its research to leave a global impression. This is a great opportunity to showcase the research being conducted on the Smart City test bed that CUIP established over the last 2 years. Our innovative and collaborative work in Smart Cities will be demonstrated at CES. This is a big step for us, said CUIP director Mina Sartipi. Seoul Robotics describes itself as a company of 3D perception solutions using AI (artificial intelligence) for deep learning to empower the future of mobility. With information from visual sensors placed along the MLK intelligent corridor, Seoul Robotics software creates extremely accurate, 3D representations that enable researchers to better understand vehicle and pedestrian traffic patterns where there is potential danger. Another CUIP partner, Ouster Technology, offers visual sensors that use Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDAR, for high-resolution images sent through Seoul Robotics software. The test bed was built for this type of collaboration where industry partners as well as researchers test and develop the latest solutions regarding Smart Cities in a real-world environment, said CUIP Testbed manager Austin Harris. The MLK project recently received federal funding that will double the size of the test bed. The level of collaboration with the city of Chattanooga and our industry partners will enable us to expand our Smart Cities projects and scale them at a much faster pace than we originally envisioned, Sartipi said. This shows the investment made by UTC and UT Systems in Creating the test bed and working closely with the city of Chattanooga and the smart city director Kevin Comstock is yielding results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.utc.edu/news/2022/01/cuip-gains-international-attention-at-electronics-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos