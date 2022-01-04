Passengers experience delays and cancellations at Tampa International Airport





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Covid-19 and a winter snowstorm have caused travel chaos for many trying to get home after the holidays. Delays and cancellations were still being seen Monday at Tampa International Airport. Hillsborough School District Co. advises students to wear masks, without mandate

Julius Daves flew to Tampa on Monday, but his Delta flight from Greensboro and Atlanta were both delayed by more than an hour. “I could have landed faster, it’s not Delta’s fault, there are no pilots,” Daves said. “Today it’s like everything has been pushed.” By Monday night, Flight Aware appeared more than 6000 delayed flights and more than 3000 cancellations all over the place. Tampa International Airport saw 41 canceled flights and 137 delays on Sunday. A spokeswoman says the cancellations represented 7.5% of total airport operations. Brandon faces fatal, undiagnosed 9-inch blood clot, provokes call for wrong death law change

She added that the reasons are somewhat triple, bad winter weather, Omicron cases affecting staff and general holiday scheduling issues that arise when you have a lot of travelers trying to fly right away. The airport saw more of the same Monday as delays and cancellations increased throughout the day. Morgan Fifield was trying to return to Chicago on Monday. Her flight was delayed several times. “It continues to be postponed, it was not just a delay, 20 minutes then another 20 minutes,” Fifield said. “I understand, but I’m also frustrated because I’m ready to go home.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfla.com/news/hillsborough-county/travelers-experience-delays-and-cancellations-at-tampa-international-airport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos