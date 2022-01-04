Richard Leakey, whose discoveries helped prove that humanity began in Africa, has died at the age of 77ExBulletin

International
Famous Kenyan conservator and fossil hunter Richad Leakey has died at the age of 77. His discoveries helped prove that Africa was the cradle of civilization.
MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:
Richard Leakey is dead. The famous anthropologist, whose discoveries helped prove that humanity began in Africa was 77 years old. Leakey was also a conservative, leading the charge in an attempt to eradicate poaching of African elephants and rhinos, although his methods were often considered controversial. NPR Jackie Northam has this memory.
JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: It was probably inevitable that Richard Leakey would make a fossil hunting career. He was born in Nairobi in 1944, the second of three sons of renowned paleoanthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey. Still, when he was younger, Leakey was upset by the idea of following in his parents’s footsteps. Instead, he became a safari guide, but soon got tired of it and in his early 20s found himself in excavations in remote parts of Kenya. He described how he was on NPR’s Friday Science program in 2011.
(ARCHIVED TRANSMISSION SOUND NPR)
RICHARD LEAKEY: It’s really like visiting a new zoo every day that comes out. Find things you have not seen before. You are practically irritated all day intellectually, and so there is nothing in a day that does not give you a form of pleasure, though it may be difficult.
NORTHAM: In 1984, Leakey and his team hit with gold, unveiling a Homo Erectus skeleton of a young boy. Carol Ward is a paleoanthropologist at the University of Missouri and a longtime friend of Leakey. She says the skeleton, named Boy Turkana, provided a clear window into the evolutionary past.
CAROL WARD: The Turkana boy is a wonderful specimen. He lived a million and a half years ago, and the extraordinary thing about him is that his skeleton is almost complete, which is extremely rare in fossil records, especially in East Africa.
NORTHAM: Ward says Leakey had a gift for seeing the big picture of logistics, how to find fossils, and how to expand the number of researchers, especially Kenyans.
WARD: One of the things that was especially important to him was his passion for his native Kenya. And he realized that the Kenyans needed to master the evidence of their prehistory. This was to be a Kenyan effort, not foreigners to come, find fossils and objects, take them.
NORTHAM: Ward says Leakey was politically smart and well-connected. His influence led to the creation of the Kenya National Museum, the country’s central fossil record. When his interest turned to conservation, Leakey’s power made him a leader in the fight against wildlife hunting.
PAULA KAHUMBU: He alone prevented the extinction of elephants in Africa. This is what many people believe.
NORTHAM: Paula Kahumbu has known Leakey for about 50 years and has run his charity, WildlifeDirect, in Nairobi for over a decade. She says Leakey was passionate about wiping out the illegal ivory and rhino horn trade. Some of his efforts were controversial – he set fire to 12 tons of illegal ivory and armed game guards to confront the hunters. Kahumbu says Leakey was a man of demanding standards.
KAHUMBU: He was a visionary, and he was a person who stood for integrity and perfection, and anyone who was not clean or did not work hard would come to question him. Some people found him controversial because he thought he had very important work to do and did not suffer fools with pleasure.
NORTHAM: Kahumbu says that despite losing his legs in a car accident in 1993 and growing ill in his later years, Leakey continued to be active, engaging in politics at one point, creating the Turkana Basin Institute for him continued his archaeological work and, finally. , making wine from grapes grown at the equator. Jackie Northam, NPR News.
