COVID case numbers in NSW reach new level as hospital admissions peak last year

NSW has recorded a new peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations and daily infections, with 1,344 hospitalized patients and 23,131 new cases.

Main points: Symptomatic ICU nurses are under pressure to return to work amid staff shortages

Symptomatic ICU nurses are under pressure to return to work amid staff shortages Supply chains have suffered delays due to high shortages at distribution centers across Greater Sydney

Supply chains have suffered delays due to high shortages at distribution centers across Greater Sydney One of the largest pathology companies in the country closed most of its testing clinics

Another 140 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital in the most recent reporting period, surpassing the total number of hospitalizations in the state, surpassing the previous level of 1,268 registered on September 21 last year.

The number of patients in intensive care increased to 105, from 95 the day before, with 27 people in need of ventilation.

NSW Health has found that 72 percent of COVID-positive patients admitted to the ICU as of Dec. 16 were infected with the Delta variant of the virus, not the Omicron type.

Of these patients, 62 percent were not vaccinated or had received only one dose of one vaccine.

At the peak of last year, however, the number of people in the ICU was significantly higher at 242 patients, 112 of whom were on ventilators.

Daily infections have reached a new level and are getting closer to the 25,000 forecast forecast by NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard last month.

The spread of Omicron continues to strain the public health system, with healthcare workers reporting critical staff shortages across NSW hospitals.

Front-line workers have told ABC they are experiencing extreme burns, leading to massive resignations of hospital staff.

An ICU symptomatic nurse told the ABC PM program yesterday that she was under pressure to return to work amid absences.

NSW Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet, who said last week that the health system was in a “very strong” position, believed the state would “succeed” in dealing with the latest outbreak.

“Our number one priority as a state is to keep our people safe and ensure that our world-leading healthcare system remains strong to provide care to them when they need it,” he told ABC in a statement. .

Supply chains are also groaning under pressure, with Woolworths Group saying its stock shipments are experiencing delays.

The supermarket giant has several distributions in Sydney and ABC realizes that the huge shortage due to COVID-19 is affecting stores across NSW.

“We are currently experiencing delays with some of our in-store stock deliveries due to COVID-related impacts on our supply chain operations,” a Woolworths spokesman said.

“We have stocks available within our network and our teams and suppliers are doing everything they can to replenish stores as quickly as possible.”

As testing sites continue to be overcrowded, one of the largest pathology companies in the country has closed most of its 29 testing clinics across Sydney, until further notice.

Australian Clinical Labs has operated at both in-car and off-site testing sites.

“These closures have been necessary due to the significant increase in test volumes across the state,” the company said.

Some of the company sites in Parramatta, Castle Hill, Charlestown will remain open, but most will remain closed for an indefinite period of time.

The state also recorded two deaths, both persons being fully vaccinated, during the last reporting period.

The deaths were a man from Western Sydney in his 90s and a man from Newcastle in his 70s who was a resident of the Kilpatrick Court nursing home in Toronto, where he became infected.

83,376 ounces of COVID-19 were taken in the last reporting period, making the recent positive COVID-19 rate of about 27.24 per cent.

The NSW government in the last two weeks has made some changes to its testing regimes, including prioritizing “clinically urgent” people such as those who are symptomatic or have returned a rapid positive antigen.

