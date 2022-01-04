Flin Flon’s husband charged with second-degree murder after New Year’s shooting





A man from Flin Flon, Man., Has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting on New Year’s Day in the area. Eighteen-year-old Xander Tardiff was arrested Jan. 1 after a large-scale search was launched by RCMP members from Flynn Flon and Creighton, Sask. area. Police first learned of the situation shortly after midnight last Saturday when a 911 caller said someone had been shot outside a community hall on Main Street in Creighton. RCMP officers found the victim of the shooting a 24-year-old from Cranberry Portage, Man. He was found in stable condition and transported for medical treatment to Flynn Flon, according to a statement from police on Monday. Read more: Flin Flon RCMP found suspect for shooting, murder The story goes down the ad As police patrolled the area for the suspect, another report came just after 1 a.m. about the shooting at a house on Bellevue Avenue in Flynn Flon. RCMP says officers reached a 47-year-old man from The Pas, Man., And a 26-year-old woman from Flynn Flon, who were shot. According to police, the woman was found dead at the scene. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital in stable condition. Trends Ontario considers postponing return to classroom learning by 2 weeks amid rising COVID-19

The Omicron variant complicates what an endemic COVID-19 would look like After confirming that both incidents were targeted and related to a suspect, police were able to identify Tarfiff as a suspect and began their search to find him. “RCMP Manitoba deployed a number of additional units and officers in the area to search for the suspect and continue the investigation. This included officers from its emergency response team, police dog services, major crime services, identification services. “forensic services, air services and a number of officers from neighboring detachments,” the RCMP said in a statement Monday. “RCMP Saskatchewan also deployed additional officers from nearby detachments and its critical incident response team at the scene.” Read more: The murder victim in North Battleford is remembered as a caring mother and daughter Just around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Tardiff was found in the Aspen Grove area of ​​Flin Flon. RCMP says he was taken into custody without incident. The story goes down the ad Along with his charge of second-degree murder, Tardiff also faces charges of intentionally firing a firearm, negligent firing of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a prohibited period, intentionally firing a firearm and carrying a firearm during the stop. The RCMP says he was taken into custody with a scheduled court appearance for Tuesday in Pas provincial court on charges related to the Flin Flon shooting. He will be in La Ronge to face his shooting charges in Creighton.















0:37

Damaged driving in 2021 exceeds 2020, 2019 numbers: Manitoba RCMP





Damaged driving in 2021 exceeds 2020, 2019 numbers: Manitoba RCMP December 24, 2021

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8486078/rcmp-flin-flon-shooting-xander-tardiff-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos