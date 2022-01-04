International
Manitoba COVID-19 inclined case, test numbers worth looking at: epidemiologists – Winnipeg
Manitoba health officials have warned that some recent COVID-19 numbers are likely to skew over testing delays and changes in the way testing is done, but epidemiologists say that does not mean we should ignore the data.
Last week, Manitoba’s public health chief, Dr. Brent Roussin, said the record daily number of cases is likely to be an underestimation caused by a residual accumulation in tests, which he said were over 10,000 tests at the time.
He also said the five-day test positivity rates may skew those who test positive using a rapid test instead of taking a more accurate PCR test at provincial testing sites.
Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Saskatchewan, says that although it would definitely be better to have more accurate data, it is still important to observe our daily case count.
Even if they are a small number, he says their weighting on hospitalization and ICU rates in other jurisdictions can give us an idea of what to expect locally.
“This is our base, this is our source, this is our base that will produce more serious cases, hospitalizations, ICU beds, and so on,” he said of the new daily case numbers.
From what she has seen with Omicron-related increases in other jurisdictions, Muhajarine says approximately one percent of our active cases are likely to require hospitalization.
“When you look at the exponential growth of something that can create hospitalization and death, you know, expect to see big numbers, not small numbers,” he said.
“That’s why you know we have to take care of hospitalizations in other provinces and so on.”
Data published on Manitoba’s online Panel and COVID-19 Monday shows that there are currently 15,318 active cases in the province, out of 9,924 reported on Friday.
Of those, 1,721 new cases were reported Monday and hospital admissions rose from 192 on Friday to 228 on Monday. There were 32 patients in the ICU as a result of COVID-19 on Monday, two more than the number reported on Friday.
Meanwhile, Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate also continues to set records, reaching 37.9 percent as of Monday, according to the provincial website.
The virologist of the University of Manitoba, Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, said that even with distorted data, it is clear that Omicron is “basically everywhere in this province.
After all, Kindrachuk says there is no health data provided by the government that is not worth looking at now.
Yes, hospitalization is important, the impact of the ICU is important, we need to continue to focus on them, but we also need to assess that other cases will have an impact, he said.
I think we want to keep looking at those figures. Is it necessarily indicative of where we are now? Maybe not, but it gives us at least some additional data and perspective to know how the situation is. “
