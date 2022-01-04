Explained: Shelf life of Covid-19 vaccines

More than 40 million teens aged 15-18 received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday as India began its efforts to vaccinate the younger population groups. Concerns were raised about the administration of expired Covaxin to this new group, prompting the Ministry of Health to issue a clarification.

The ministry described the allegations as false and misleading, saying they were based on incomplete information. He noted that the shelf life of Covaxin, the only vaccine given to people under 18, was extended in November after proper regulatory review, and as such these vaccine doses were as good as any other.

What led to the concerns?

Anxiety arose after some people noted that vaccine sets that were supposed to expire in November were being given to young people on Monday. The government later clarified that the shelf life of these vaccines had been extended from nine months to 12 months in November and therefore there was nothing wrong with these groups.

The Ministry of Health said the shelf life of vaccines is extended by the national regulator, the Central Organization for the Control of Drug Standards or CDSCO, based on a comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data provided by vaccine manufacturers. He also noted that CDSCO had previously also approved the extension of Covishield’s retention period, and nothing special had been done to Covaxin.

Why was the Covaxin expiration date extended?

In response to an application from Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, CDSCO on October 25, 2021 approved the extension of the shelf life of this vaccine developed in the country from 9 to 12 months from the date of manufacture. This approval was based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted by the firm to CDSCO.

By extending the shelf life, hospitals can use the stock that was approaching expiration and avoid losing vaccines. It is estimated that about 20 crore doses of vaccine are needed to fully vaccinate approximately 10 crore persons aged 15-18 years.

In a recent statement, Bharat Biotech had said they had documented excellent safety and immunogenicity readings in children. More than 15 crore doses of Covaxin have been administered locally to adults since the start of vaccination last year.

What is the viability and longevity of a vaccine?

Vaccines are complex mixtures of proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, inactivated virus or adjuvants, which are substances that aim to enhance the immune response and subsequent clinical efficacy of the vaccine. These together contribute to the overall efficacy and safety of the vaccine.

Like other medicinal products, vaccines come with an expiration date and shelf life specified by the manufacturer and approved by the regulatory authorities. The ingredients of a vaccine can deteriorate over time due to slow chemical reactions and lose efficacy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stability is the ability of a vaccine to maintain its chemical, physical, microbiological, and biological properties within specified limits throughout its shelf life.

A series of tests are designed to obtain information on the viability of a vaccine in order to determine its shelf life and period of use under certain packaging and storage conditions. And depending on the nature of the antigen and other components, and the production process, the stability parameters are chosen on a case-by-case basis, according to WHO guidelines.

There are three specific objectives of stability studies, which vary throughout the life of the vaccine. First, it is performed to determine the shelf life and storage conditions. Second, stability studies monitor the stability of the vaccine in the post-licensing period, ie when the vaccine is marketed. Third, according to WHO guidelines, stability studies are conducted to support production changes by demonstrating the comparability of the product produced by different processes.

How is life expectancy calculated?

Storage life is calculated by storing the product at different temperatures for different lengths of time and then testing its effectiveness, said lead virologist Dr Shahid Jameel. By storing the given product at different temperatures and then periodically checking if the product has any degradation, the expiration date is achieved.

The duration during which the product is stable and effective under the specified conditions is considered its shelf life. There are various biochemical ways in which degradation can be assessed, said Dr Vineeta Bal, chief immunologist.

According to WHO guidelines, the shelf life of a vaccine is the period of time during which the vaccine, if stored correctly, is expected to conform to specifications, as determined by stability studies in a number of product groups. The shelf life is used to determine the expiration date of each batch.

For vaccines, this is done by injecting into small animals (usually mice) to assess whether the ability to make antibodies decreases with storage time and temperature, Dr Jameel said. An expiration date means that roughly beyond that, the vaccine will not boost immunity as before. It may still work, but not optimally, he said.

The shelf life of a vaccine is a reflection of how long the vaccine maintains its strength and durability at a given storage temperature and consequently its effectiveness. The shelf life is used to determine the expiration date of each vaccine product group. Expiration dates do not affect vaccine safety, but relate to the strength or extent of protection the vaccine provides, the WHO regional office for Africa said in a statement in May last year.

The WHO had said that any extension of the deadline would apply only to vaccines that have not yet been labeled and distributed. Therefore, expired or near-expired doses for use will not be affected by any future life extension decisions.

Is this date extension a special favor for Covax?

Jo. As mentioned, CDSCO in February last year had extended Covishield’s lifespan from nine months to 12 months, following a similar process. Vaccine production must submit data to show that its vaccine retains its stability for longer periods. If the regulator is satisfied with the data, it can extend the expiration period.