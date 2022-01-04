Calgary’s new arena deal was officially closed

The City of Calgary deal with the owners of the Calgary Flames in a new downtown arena has officially ended.

Construction was due to begin on the $ 600 million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022, but on Dec. 21, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said he had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Recreation Corporation (CSEC) that he would not proceed with the project.

The two had previously decided that a decision had to be made by January 1st whether or not construction would begin.

According to a Jan. 1 memo from city manager David Duckworth to city council, the arena deal has now been terminated due to unresolved issues and there is no possibility of reviving the 2019 deal that was amended by the council last summer.

In that amendment, the council approved the imposition of an additional $ 12.5 million on the arena project, and Flames agreed to cover all additional costs.

With the completion of the agreement, all work on the project has stopped. It is estimated that the two sides together had spent $ 20 to $ 25 million.

CSEChas said Calgary Flames will continue to play at Saddledome.

Meanwhile, the city council will discuss the situation next week.

Rising risks and costs clouded the deal, CSEC said

In 2019, the city and Calgary Flames agreed on terms for building the event center to replace Scotiabank Saddledome, the NHL team home since 1983.

The initial estimate of $ 550 million to build the 19,000-seat arena would be shared between the city and CSEC, which also owns the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League and the Calgary Roughnecks of the Lacrosse National League.

In July 2021, however, it was revealed that the deal was close to $ 60 million over budget and the arena was projected to cost $ 608.5 million.

Over the summer, both the city and CSEC agreed to pay an additional $ 12.5 million for the arena and agreed that the Flames group of owners would cover any cost overruns.

However, subsequent costs for climate mitigation were identified, such as solar panels and right-of-way issues for roads and sidewalks, the new costs amounting to $ 16.1 million.

Mayor Gondeks said the city asked CSEC to contribute $ 9.7 million of that amount, in addition to what had already been agreed.

But on December 21, Gondek said he had spoken to Murray Edwards, CSEC’s major shareholder, who informed him that the event center deal would not go ahead.

“It seems they are not able to make that financial commitment after their development permit is approved, so it looks like they are ending the deal,” she said at the time.

CSEC CEO John Bean told a news conference on Dec. 22 that the corporation was unwilling to take on additional risk and rising costs, which were largely linked to surrounding sidewalks and climate change initiatives.

“This is not us looking for a way out,” Bean said.

“We sincerely believe that fair transit costs and climate costs should not be at the expense of CSEC. And we tried our best to convey this to the city.”