The Miami-Dade judge paves the way for lawsuits for Florida International University fees





TALLAHASSEE A Miami-Dade County jury has refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the International University of Florida seeking reimbursement of fees collected from students when the school campus closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judge William Thomas, in a 23-page order Thursday, also upheld the lawsuit as a group lawsuit. He wrote that students who adequately sue the university claim the existence of an express contract between them and the FIU, in part by presenting evidence that they were paying fees related to services not provided by the school. The students argued that the university violated the contracts when it did not provide the services. The lawsuit, filed in April on behalf of students who attended FIU during the spring, summer, and fall of 2020, alleges that students paid fees such as sports fees, health fees, and transportation access fees. Despite the significant reduction or elimination of services and access to fee-funded facilities during these semesters, the FIU continued to charge students any fees and did not reimburse students for the portion of their Spring 2020 fees attributable to campus time. were closed. , nor for the amounts students have paid during the remaining semesters in 2020, Thomas writes in the order. Thomas also said in the order that if students did not pay the fees, they could be subject to fines such as academic suspension, withholding of student data and transcripts, and additional fees if sent to collections. Adam Moskowitz, a lawyer representing the students, said in a statement Monday that the lawsuit aims to recover more than $ 10 million raised by FIU students. Moskowitz also noted 12 other lawsuits filed in Florida over schools’ refusal to reimburse fees. In October, an Alachua county judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the University of Florida should reimburse fees for students who were forced to study remotely during 2020. Lawyers representing the UF appealed the decision in November to the 1st District Court of Appeals, arguing that the university should be defended against the sovereign immunity lawsuit, which helps protect government agencies in legal disputes. The International University of Florida used a similar argument in its attempt to drop the Miami-Dade lawsuit. Moskowitz in his statement Monday asked the Board of Governors of state university systems to issue refunds to all university students who have paid tuition during the 2020 academic year, rather than fighting the lawsuit. Hopefully, volunteers on our State Board of Governors will now pursue many more states and simply return all of these stolen charges to students, instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on defense law firms, Moskowitz said.

