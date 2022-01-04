International
Ontario families quarrel as Omicron forces the closure of the 2-week school
Jake Goodman really liked his science class.
Shortly before the holiday break, a 10th grader at Northview Heights High School in Toronto was dissecting frogs, burning magnesium, and making carbon dioxide.
Now, Jake can’t wait to get back to school as of Wednesday in Ontario, he and millions of other students will be taking distance learning for two weeks as part of governments’ plan to limit the spread of variant Omicron COVID-19.
You can not do things on a computer that you can do in the classroom. We have done science and chemistry labs, the 15-year-old told Global News.
You can not do this online, you just have a website that you view and slide shows on Google. It becomes tedious (and) feels like it’s the same thing over and over again.
Ontario schools are back online
Starting Wednesday, all publicly and privately funded schools will switch to distance learning by at least January 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations, the Ontario government announced on Monday.
Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions
School buildings will be allowed to remain open to childcare operations, including emergency childcare; for personal teaching for students with special educational needs who can not learn remotely; and for staff who are unable to provide quality guidance from home.
Furthermore, the province said that during the distance learning period, free emergency childcare will be provided to school-age healthcare children and other qualified first-line staff.
The delay in personal training came as part of a series of other measures introduced by the government of Prime Minister Doug Fords, such as the closure of indoor dining and gym use by at least until January 26th. Masses begin Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. ET.
Health experts say provinces neglect key advice to control COVID-19 spread in schools
His absolute destruction. I think it’s embarrassing, said Lauren Bondar, a mother of three talking about dropping out of personal tutoring.
Bondar, who lives in Toronto with her husband and their children, ages six, four and 18 months, said closing schools looks like deja vu.
I think that’s why so many parents in Ontario, especially working mothers, are driven by announcements like today because these closures generally fall on mothers, she said Monday.
COVID-19: Ford explains decision to move schools online
Bondar said she was waiting for the government to announce the new measures, but was shocked that no measures to protect schools were announced. She added that the press conference had her feeling that her children would stay home longer than the return date of January 17 on the date of personal tutoring.
“I do not think anyone thinks that this closure or transition to virtual learning will only last two weeks,” she said.
How is it getting better these two weeks?
Jakes’s father, Rob Goodman, told Global News he wished he had seen the Fords government make the announcement Monday sooner to give parents more time to adjust.
Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions
Provinces oppose increase in cases of COVID-19, hospitalization with new measures
It does not seem to me like decisions are being made fast enough or with enough clarity that it helps me as a parent and as someone who has to take care of a business and do things, he said.
It just seems to me like it was done very accidentally and after two years I am surprised.
Students would return to private tutoring on Wednesday, a date the Ontario government announced last week as questions revolved around the resumption of in-school education. Students were originally due to return to class on Monday.
Bondars’s theory of prolonged school closures is one that Andrea Moffat, a six-year-old mother, agrees with.
For small business owner Scarborough, Moffat said closures are a hard pill to swallow. During the press conference, the prime minister was asked if he could guarantee that the schools would be back in two weeks and he did not give a final answer.
How is it getting better these two weeks? Moffat remarked.
Restaurant group criticizes Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions on food service industry
When asked to elaborate on how she felt about handling virtual and last-minute decisions at school, Moffat said she was not surprised, but was beyond frustrated.
It’s hard to have the right decor to articulate it without unprofessional emotions, she said.
Moffat added that she knows she is lucky to work from home. However, when her son is learning from home, she has an added burden to help her, and if she does not, she has a sense of failure both professionally and as a parent.
This is not just a balancing act or deception. You can not educate young children who successfully do virtual learning and have your own career, she said.
This is my career, something I worked hard to build, something many moms worked hard to build, and then expected to take an unplanned break, it just doesn’t work that way.
Ontario can see hundreds of thousands of cases of COVID-19 a day, says Ford
During the crackdown, Ford from outside backed up his Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, who has been criticized by both parents and lawyers for failing to act quickly enough during the pandemic.
“I want to call on the minister [Stephen] Leçe. “I always say he is the best Minister of Education in the country,” said Ford. “He did everything in his power to make sure schools could move forward throughout this pandemic.”
Moffat made an exception with Ford’s praise for Lecce, noting that she did not understand how during an announcement of the closure of schools, the prime minister had the gall to talk about the successes of his education minister.
I am constantly shocked by the horrific and horrible experience of the education minister, she said.
Infections in Ontario continue to grow
The Fords Cabinet met almost late Sunday afternoon to discuss further possible measures to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, which has brought daily infections to record levels in the province recently.
On Monday, Ontario reported 13,578 new infections, 248 people in intensive care with COVID-19 and 1,232 people with a COVID-related illness, up from 1,117 reported the day before.
Ontario reports 13,578 new cases of COVID, more people in hospitals and ICUs
The province said that with such a rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations will also increase rapidly.
For example, 50,000 cases per day would mean 500 hospitalizations per day, which is greater than the peak of 265 hospitalizations per day from last spring, when hospitals were under considerable strain during the third wave of the pandemic, said the government in a news release.
Ford said at the press conference that Ontario will be hit like a tsunami and be prepared for impact because some people do not understand the volume that will hit us.
Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education, told Global News that the province needs to do better to ensure that schools stay open forever.
We have recommended that vaccines (COVID-19) be mandatory to go to school, (and) should be mandatory to be vaccinated if you are eligible, she said.
So there is a lot of work to be done in the education system in the next two weeks to make that reopening a permanent reopening: more support for staff, more N95 masks, more smaller classes. We need to make sure that this time, we do it right and that we do not close schools again after that.
As for Jake, he is not sure if personal tutoring will resume on January 17, but he hopes it will happen so he can come back to do what he likes in school.
It’s good because I can work with my hands, he said.
It’s better than sitting all day in front of a computer with your feet up, staring at the same four walls.
with folders by Gabby Rodrigues and Ryan Rocca
