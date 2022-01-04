Clinics turn to distributing PCR kits for homes after residents left after waiting hours for the COVID test

Some fever clinics in Queensland have been used to give people complete PCRs to perform the tests themselves, as they have been overwhelmed by an increase in demand.

Frustrated people at a clinic on the Gold Coast said they waited more than six hours for a PCR test today, before realizing that staff had not informed the 300-meter queue of cars waiting outside that the clinic was closed by the time.

Dozens of people then went in to see the staff at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds clinic and were handed complete PCR kits to assess themselves and return.

Within five minutes, others at the back of the line were told the clinic did not have home-taking kits and left.

Developments come as Queenslanders across the southeast reported waiting up to 10 hours for a PCR test for COVID yesterday and today, as the state faces an influx of cases, lacking rapid antigen tests and underfunded clinics.

ABC understands that the average waiting time for a PCR test at Gold Coast Hospital and health service clinics yesterday was six hours, and four hours on average for the Sun Coast, meaning hundreds waited longer.

Residents waiting in line yesterday and today said the situation was chaotic, with some waiting almost a day to be tested, only to leave before reaching the queue.

They call for the opening of even more clinics urgently.

A woman leaving the testing clinic at the Mudgeeraba Showgrounds this afternoon with a PCR bag at home. ( ABC Gold Coast, Tara Cassidy )

Kristin Devitt and her family have been vacationing in Tugun on the Gold Coast and went to do a COVID test yesterday after attending a party attended by a positive case.

Ms Devitt said the family drove to a clinic in Southport but decided to try somewhere else after seeing the queue.

“We had heard from other people that if there were hundreds of cars, it was unlikely you would do a test, so we went back to Robina,” she said.

“But when we got there, he said it was not open today.

“The security guard said the cars had been in line there since 1am, only to be told at 7am when it would be opened that it would not be opened today.”

She said it was ridiculous to wait for people to wait so long.

“Even people who are in line since dawn are leaving because the lines are too long,” she said.

“The demand is simply overwhelming on all sites.

“People are trying to do the right thing.”

A testing clinic in the Gold Coast that drives visitors away due to capacity. ( ABC Gold Coast, Bern Young )

“Nine hours in the sun”

Other Queenslanders have told ABC they have been queuing at test centers since 5 a.m. this morning, relying on signals advertising that the centers were open.

The son of a Brisbane man waited nine hours for a test at Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane after being told it was a close contact following a switch at a fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve.

“He was tested last Friday, spent six hours in a row at Prince Charles Hospital and went for his second test yesterday. We left him at 8am and picked him up at 5:15am,” the father told ABC Brisbane , adding that the elderly. and vulnerable people also lined up all day in the sun.

Wrong signage

ABC Gold Coast presenter Bern Young said she had had a “total collapse of the testing system” after she waited at a Robina clinic for hours from just before 5am this morning to find that the clinic never opened , despite information on an electronic billboard indicating it would be.

“There are some obvious things that need to happen here. The simplest things could have made a difference this morning,” she told ABC Brisbane.

The Robina testing clinic closed on Monday, but all signs showed it was open leading to mass queues. ( ABC Gold Coast, Bern Young )

I literally pulled right next to one of those big electronic boards; a human being programmed the words “Reopening on the 4th to the 1st.”

“It’s clear that if it were not so, all you had to do was say that this testing clinic would not open today.

“In fact, I do not mind if [a clinic]says, ‘We are overloaded and can not open all our testing centers today’. I think it’s … somewhat reasonable.

“But what is not reasonable is not to leave out the signs that actually say this and actually leave out the signs that say the opposite.”

Hundreds of FIFO employees across the southeast of the state have also reported problems returning to work due to a lack of tests; the return of a negative result is a mandatory requirement for many jobs.

A clinic in Robina describing it would open today, but residents said it did not. ( ABC Gold Coast, Bern Young )

“Private clinics can not be forced”

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there were 17 private testing clinics across the state that were not open today.

She said long lines for PCR tests were expected to continue and some had to be closed early and people evacuated due to “traffic issues”.

“Everyone is doing their best,” she said.

According to Ms D’Ath, over 200 clinics are open across Queensland today, but the government had expected some private clinics that were closed for the holidays to reopen.

“We can not run a private practice to open up,” MsD’Ath said, adding that some were unable to open up due to staffing issues.

“We can not instruct people to go to work if they are positive with COVID.”

Health Chief John Gerrard told those who could not provide a rapid antigen (RAT) test or take a PCR test should be isolated and assumed to be infected.

Queensland Health said only people with symptoms of COVID-19 should be screened for a PCR test.

Demand for PCR testing escalated rapidly in Queensland in December 2021 and continues to put pressure on hospital and health services and private pathology providers, especially during the Christmas / New Year period, ”said a Queensland Health spokesman.

“Many private testing clinics have closed and the pressure on the remaining public and private providers has been greater.

Removing the requirement for day 5 PCR testing for those entering Queensland, changes in the definitions of close and casual contacts, and expanded use of RAT will all help ease the testing burden over the coming days and weeks. Most private pathology providers are expected to return to normal working hours later this week.

The spokesman said that, from tomorrow, RAT tests will be increasingly available to provide close qualified contacts attending state health clinics requiring day 6 testing prior to quarantine.

These test kits will be provided free of charge to close qualified contacts.

Meanwhile, a newly launched website, ‘FindARat’ which aims to detail where people can locate RAT across the country, does not seem to be accurate.

Numerous sites which are listed on the website as with RAT “in stock” report that they have not had tests for more than a week.

