The man was arrested after refusing to wear a mask at Melbourne Orlando International Airport





Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today. A man from Palm Shores who refused to wear a mask and made a fuss inside the terminal of Melbourne International Airport, Orlando, was arrested on New Year’s Day. Daniel Chase, 63, faces charges of breaking the law and disorderly conduct. He was released from the Brevard County Jail Complex on $ 750 bail and said he would appear in court on Feb. 1. “What is happening to our country? You can not even go to Florida to do normal daily business, being a law-abiding citizen because I had no mask?” said Chase in a telephone interview. “This is all just a matter of control. I did not agree properly,” Chase said. Around 6pm on Saturday, a Melbourne Airport Police Department officer saw Chase standing at a car rental counter without a face mask, an arrest warrant said. A Transportation Security Administration mandate requires airport visitors and airline passengers to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The police officer informed Chase of the mask’s mandate and gave him a mask, but he refused to put it on, the statement said. The officer then informed Chase of the mandate for the second time. More:New Allegiant flights to Nashville, Pittsburgh, Concord celebrated at Melbourne Airport More:Melbourne Airport Celebrates $ 72 Million Terminal Expansion, Upcoming TUI and Allegiant Flights “Then the defendant started worrying saying the masks did not work and started cursing me. Then the defendant started shouting and screaming causing other customers at the airport to stop and look,” the officer said in the statement. “The defendant was then advised if he refused to carry out the mask mandate, he could leave the airport. The defendant continued to shout and shout causing a scene,” the statement said. The officer told Chase that he had been trampled from the airport. Chase put on his mask and continued to swear loudly at the officer, the statement said. When the officer asked him again to leave the airport, he replied, “after I rent my car.” Chase was arrested and transported to jail. Airport spokesman Rob Himler said this marked the first masked arrest at Melbourne airport since the start of the pandemic. In August, Chase said he was fired from his job at Northrop Grumman because he would not wear a mask he said made him feel claustrophobic. He said he went to the airport to rent a car to take his son, who is an American Marine, to his duty station in North Carolina. Chase said he was in the middle of a rental car transaction when confronted by a police officer, who said he was harassing him. I kept asking him: What statute are you violating? (He replied) It is a mandate. It is a mandate. What law are you breaking? “Quote me the law,” Chase said. Messages were left in the State Prosecutor’s Office and the Public Defender requesting comment on the case. Rick Neale is the South Coast Guard Supervisor for FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or [email protected]. Tweet: @ RickNeale1 Support local journalism. Sign up today.

