Limitations of COVID-19: BC could avoid another circuit breaker, expert says

Vancouver –

The announcement of the harsh new restrictions on COVID-19 in Ontario has left many BC residents wondering if their government will soon follow suit.

Protect our province BC, a group of independent health care workers and researchers, including some eminent physicians, have already called for a three-week breaker to combat the unprecedented levels of COVID-19 transmission induced by the Omicron variant with rapid spread.

On Monday, Dr. Lyne Filiatrault, a retired emergency physician who spent years at Vancouver General Hospital and is part of the group, told CTV News that the province has been completely reactive to its policies since the first wave of the pandemic, and that needs to change due to Omicrons infectivity.

Want a note (on BC Omicron’s health policy)? D, F, choose, she said.

A switch, which in Filiatraults view would minimally shut down non-core businesses and reduce capacity to others below 50 percent, would be a pause aimed at slowing down broadcasting.

But not everyone agrees that new restrictions are needed. Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center argued that current BC measures may suffice if implemented properly.

“The main problem we would have with the stricter measures is: Would people follow them or try to find ways around them?” said Conway in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

Conway argued that better access to rapid tests and tracking of existing COVID-19 restrictions, which would include more policing of social gatherings, would help the province in this final phase of the pandemic.

He also noted that COVID-19 hospital admission numbers have not seen a significant increase in recent weeks. There were 220 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in BC as of Friday, about 15 percent more than last week, but well below the all-time high of the province of 515 recorded in April.

“If the capacity of the hospital bed, the capacity of the ICU bed is threatened, that’s what really causes the switches,” Conway said. “We are not there yet in BC”

Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal-based epidemiologist and cardiologist who is also not part of the group, was more cautious.

It is a matter of priorities. It is a matter of balancing risk, Labos said.

If you allow businesses to stay open, you are supporting the economy, but you risk allowing the virus to spread. And it’s not an easy thing to know where that line is, Labos added.

Meanwhile, Protect our Province BC has predicted that if something is not done to curb transmission, the rapid spread of Omicron could quickly affect “every single industry”, causing staff shortages of 20 to 30 per cent as employees stay home for due to infection or exposure. .

The group also argued that hospital resources are already very scarce dealing with many diseases that remained unresolved in recent months, as the Delta variant caused an increase in serious cases of COVID-19, mainly among the unvaccinated.

“We have increased hospitalizations not only of Delta patients, but also of all chronic disease management cases who have waited until the last minute to come to the hospital to receive care,” said Dr. Amy Tan.

“Our whole system continues to be overloaded, overloaded and short staffed and I will say briefly about morale.”

If Dr. Conway and Dr. Labos agreed that Omicron still has the potential to defeat the healthcare system.

Labos suggested the province could look further at options that may not overload businesses but could target broadcast areas, potentially closing restaurants and further delaying the start of school in person.

Filiatrault advocates for everyone to improve their game of masks and that the issue of ventilation in schools, long-term care and hospitals can be tackled more holistically.

It does not matter if you have six people at the table. It does not matter if you have magic plexiglass around you. That floats in the air, she said.

Ontario’s latest restrictions, announced Monday morning, include a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and new restrictions on social gatherings. The province also ordered the closure of gyms, similar to what BC health officials did last month.

With files from Andrew Weichel of CTV News Vancouver