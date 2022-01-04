Global food security themes for 2022

– ANALYSIS –

What will the New Year bring? We may not be sure of everything, but we already know a few things ready in 2022.

The coronavirus will still be around and will affect the food sector; new trade rules and embargoes will have to be handled by importers and exporters; and global food security strategies will become clearer.

Some of the issues listed in 2021 are also likely to continue this year. Plus, at the end of this article, you can find a selection of events in order of dates.

Impact of COVID-19 on foodborne illness

According to many public health officials, the pandemic has had a direct and indirect impact on food-borne infections. Most reports in 2021 covered the previous year with figures for diseases and outbreaks that were declining, sometimes by more than half, though more serious ones like Listeria and botulism did not fall as much as agents like norovirus, in most cases.

From the national reports that will be published covering 2021, I doubt we will still see the impact of COVID-19, but it may not be as prominent with pandemic-adapted public health agencies, fewer blockages and fewer travel restrictions plus more food businesses that are open. . This can help us draw more conclusions if the declines are actually from a reduction of people getting sick or from cases that have not been reported. The possible answer is that it is a bit of both.

Chinese requirements

The General Administration of Customs of China (GAC) will require all food and beverage manufacturers exporting to the country to register with the agency and display the registration numbers on the label and package. Failure to do so will prevent companies from being able to ship products to China. The two new rules were published in April 2021 and take effect starting January 2022.

One of the laws requires that all producers, processors and storage facilities of imported food be registered in the GAC and identifies the categories of food that require special registration such as meat products, dairy products, egg products, nuts and seeds, fruits dry and health. food.

The other covers a range of requirements for food shipped to China, including facility registration, data entry from importers and exporters, quarantine and inspection, and product labeling.

Belarus bans some food imports

As of January 2022, Belarus is banning several imports of products, including beef and pork, poultry and poultry products, milk and dairy products, vegetables, fruits, nuts, sweets and salt.

It affects goods from EU countries, the United States, Canada, Norway, Albania, Iceland, Northern Macedonia, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. More products can be added to the list. The ban is in force for an initial period of six months. Officials in Belarus said the move was in response to international sanctions.

The Freshfel Europe industry group, the European Association of Fresh Products, expressed concerns about restrictions on international trade. Philippe Binard, from Freshfel Europe, said fruits and vegetables are very often used as bargains in other disputes.

“Once again, European fruits and vegetables are hostages of international geopolitical disputes.” “In 2014, the Russian embargo hit the fresh produce sector hard. The European fruit and vegetable sector is already carrying about a third of the $ 7.5 billion ($ 8.5 billion) burden of the Russian embargo. Later in the decade, the Algerian embargo affected close to 300,000 tonnes of exports. Finally, the United States also included fruits and vegetables in retaliatory measures that particularly affect the citrus category.

Belarus’s embargo covers about 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of fresh produce from the EU, mainly affecting apples, pears, strawberries and tomatoes. Poland is Belarus’ main supplier to others including Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Greece and Italy.

FAO and WHO Food Safety Strategies

Both the World Health Organization and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization are publishing updated food safety strategies for 2022. In May, the WHO strategy for 2022-2030 will be adopted by the 75th Assembly. World Health. FAOs will be presented at the next meeting of the Agriculture Committee.

The WHO has also launched a Food Safety Practice Community (COP). This is an online forum for working professionals who are interested in food safety issues. Members will have access to webinars, monthly updates and food security resources and may submit event notifications and other content to share with the community. Join me following this link.

By 2025, we should have updated the figures from estimates published in 2015 on the global burden of foodborne illness. The United Nations General Assembly has declared 2022 as the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA).

Fourth World Food Safety Day

Maybe, just maybe, the Fourth World Food Safety Day will involve more physical activity, with the second and third attempt to mark this day pushed online due to COVID-19. Food safety news got a mention in a report highlighting who did what on June 7 for our annual day coverage, which included more than 300 events in 90 countries.

Food security in Africa

Hopefully the momentum gained in 2021 through a series of events will be transferred to 2022.

There was the IFC Food Safety Forum, the African Continental Food Protection Association (ACAFP) hosted the first ACAFP Conference on Food Safety in Africa and several webinars as part of the EatSafe project, led by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition . We can see developments to support the Continental African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the possible establishment of a Food Safety Agency in Africa, and updates to the African Food Safety Index.

Rule divergence now that the UK has left the EU

Now that the UK is no longer a member of the European Union, there may be different rules for food. Some of the possible changes will come from natural reviews in time, while others may be driven by trade agreements. We have already seen a different approach to the ethylene oxide incident after EU countries withdrew the products while the UK went for the withdrawal option.

A period of commentary is ongoing in the UK regarding controls over food imports from Japan following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011. The EU has already updated its rules for such controls. Another complication is while England can do one thing, Wales or Scotland can do another. Then there is Northern Ireland, which must comply with EU rules under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Both the UK and the EU are making moves to change the rules for modifying genes in plants with a look at the regulation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) that is expected to follow. Another example is the use of the food additive titanium dioxide that will be banned in the EU, but the UK decision is pending.

Annual reports on food withdrawals and fraud

We need to hear the results of the forthcoming annual Operation Opson, which is coordinated by Interpol and Europol, for food and beverage of doubt. The Opson X in 2021 included 15,000 tons of $ 60 million worth of food and beverages that were seized. These included bivalves, such as mussels and mussels, unfit for human consumption; organic bananas from Ecuador with traces of pesticides; horse passport and horse meat issues; honey trick; and dyes used to change the quality of beverages.

The figures on the announcements in the portal “Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed” (RASFF) in 2021 will be updated. In 2020, ethylene oxide-related reminders dominated and will reappear widely, but the decline in border rejection notices in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on global trade may not be as pronounced in it. 2021 data. This report also covers summary alerts of joint notices. These were not made public at the time, but detail small-scale food explosions in many countries.

The EU Agri-Food Fraud Network, which records discussions but not current incidents, will publish a new annual report. In 2020, the main categories reported in the system were fats and oils and fish and meat products. The online sale of dietary supplements, mainly related to health claims for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, was a major theme. The main discrepancy in 2020 was mislabeling.

Events planned for 2022:

BRCGS Food Safety in Europe February 10 in London, MB

February 10 in London, MB Arab Summit on Food Security on 30 dates from 13 March to 30 November

on 30 dates from 13 March to 30 November GFSI Conference March 29-31 in Barcelona, ​​Spain

March 29-31 in Barcelona, ​​Spain European Symposium on IAFPs May 4-6 in Munich, Germany

May 4-6 in Munich, Germany Turkish Congress on Food Safety June 9-10 in Istanbul, Turkey

June 9-10 in Istanbul, Turkey Food Safety Summit SA June TBC online

June TBC online EU Summit on Safe Food June 13-14 in Milan, Italy

June 13-14 in Milan, Italy Proactive Conference on Food Safety June 15 in London

June 15 in London ONE Conference Health, Environment, Society June 21-24 in Brussels

June 21-24 in Brussels Safe Consume project conference June 27-28 in Bucharest, Romania

June 27-28 in Bucharest, Romania CIEH Conference on Food Safety June 28-29 online

June 28-29 online Micro Food August 28-31 in Athens, Greece

August 28-31 in Athens, Greece Quick methods in Europe October 3-5 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

October 3-5 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands EHEDG World Congress on Hygienic Engineering and Design October 12-13 in Munich

October 12-13 in Munich Recent Advances in Food Analysis (RAFA) October 31 – November 4 in Prague, Czech Republic

