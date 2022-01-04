Health care workers divide between the increase in COVID-19 cases





KANSAS CITY, Mo. While hospitals across the Kansas City subway are struggling with staff shortages amid rising COVID-19 cases, working health care workers are still feeling the effects. Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said Monday of the 13,500 health system employees, 500 are currently out. Some of that group include those who tested positive for COVID-19 and others are those who were exposed and isolated while awaiting test results. With so many workers out there, this creates an added burden for those who are not. The manager of the intensive care unit nurses, Casey Pickering, said morale is already too low among healthcare workers. “None of us thought we would be here at this point for almost two years in it, and this time a year ago, when we were having these conversations, many of us had high hopes about the fact that a vaccine had arrived. “out and we were hoping we would get through this, and it’s a very different feeling now,” Pickering said. Pickering said health care workers find it hard to find hope when it seems like everyone else has gone on with their lives. “Healthcare providers, we’re all still here, and we’re still very much in it, and we’re facing grief, loss and war every day, so we just feel stuck by the rest of the world,” Pickering said. Jennifer Caldwell, an ICU-registered nurse at the Medical Research Center, said her biggest frustrations now are staff shortages and the number of people still unvaccinated. It’s hard to put into words what it’s like to work in healthcare right now. “It’s difficult, it seems like a word that is minimizing what it is, it’s almost impossible,” Caldwell said. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control shortened the isolation time for health care workers in anticipation of an increase in Omicron cases. Caldwell said she disagrees with the agency change, which also allows isolation time to be further shortened if there is a shortage of staff. “The new guidelines from the CDC feel a lot like the CDC leaning on corporations to keep workers in buildings so they can keep profits,” Caldwell said. Despite the difficulties, Caldwell said she will continue to show up for her patients every day because helping them is her calling. “I do not see any future in which I am not a nurse,” Caldwell said.

