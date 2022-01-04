Many flights delayed, canceled at Southwest International Airport on Thursday





FORT MYERS, Fla. “I think with everything that has happened and how short the airline staff is, their flight has been delayed because of the fog and everything,” said Olivia Orput. Orput said she had been waiting for her family to arrive in RSW for 2 hours. “It has created a bit of frustration, but we are all eager to get here,” Orput said. Brad Riedel said he too was waiting for his wife and son to arrive from Cincinnati as her flight was also delayed. “It’s hard to have a baby on a flight for so long and roll over for so long,” Riedel said. “But they are here, so it was a difficult day and a longer day than we expected, but we are happy to be here.” At Southwest Florida International Airport during the day, Fox 4 saw cancellations and delays on the rise. Fox 4 tried to get the RSW spokesman to speak on camera. She told Fox 4 she could not answer the delay and cancellation questions. She added in a statement that these were the responsibilities of the airline.

She also could not say if the airport was preparing for more delays. Katelyn Neely added that she too had experienced a delay in her flight. “Obviously it’s stressful like not getting a refund and having two flights booked and everything, so everything is just delayed or canceled. It’s very stressful to make plans during the holidays,” Neely said.

