SA registers 3,246 new cases of COVID-19, 102 in hospital with the disease

South Australia has registered 3,246 new cases of COVID-19, with 102 people now hospitalized with the virus.

Twelve of the inpatients are in intensive care and one is in a ventilator.

Prime Minister Steven Marshall said a disproportionate number of those in the hospital had not been fully vaccinated.

“Thirty to 40 percent of them [in hospital with the virus] have not been fully vaccinated, and yet the percentage of [people in] THE [who are] “completely unvaccinated for the age of 12 and above is about 10 percent,” he said.

“So it’s a massive overrepresentation for those who have not been vaccinated.”

The prime minister said he was relieved by an increase in vaccination rates, following a drop in recent days as the push for stimulants continues.

“I have to say I started smiling a little more,” he said.

“Yesterday there was an increase, a very significant increase in the number of people through the SA Health sites.”

The state processed 20,856 tests in the last reporting period.

The prevalence of COVID in the South Australian prison system has risen to 128, but Mr Marshall said no one had been transferred out of the treatment system.

MrMarshall said he was aware that pathology provider Clinpath had moved to close four of his testing sites in Adelaide today, as well as other interstate.

Clinpath Pathology closed a number of its testing sites in Adelaide without warning, blaming labor shortages and the need to focus on senior care facilities. ( ABC News: Steve Opie )

Some families told ABC they waited several hours in a row today only to finally realize the seats were closed.

“I will leave it to the company to explain their problems … SA Pathology is ready to fill that volume,” Mr Marshall said.

“Private laboratories at SA do a proportionately smaller amount of general testing. SA pathology is the backbone of the work.”

He said the state had about 10 million custom rapid antigen (RAT) tests, with about 1 million available per week.

A quarter of a million tests arrived today, but Mr. Marshall said none would be given to the public for free.

“The tests will go to SA Health stores … they are not available to the general public to do surveillance testing,” he said.

“[I’m] very satisfied 250,000 showed up this morning and we think they were on track for about a million a week. “

Cases will peak later this month, the prime minister predicts

The hospitality lobby group Hospo Owners Collective today reiterated criticism of current business conditions, in the wake of the latest round of restrictions.

But the prime minister said businesses in distress will start receiving financial support from the state government as of today.

“There will be a transfer of about $ 10 million to more than 3,400 businesses in South Australia and those transfers will be made to their bank accounts,” Marshall said.

“We need to support those who are hardest hit, in particular tourism, hospitality and of course the fitness sector.”

Businesses hit by the restrictions have continued to seek support from the government. ( ABC News: Evelyn Manfield )

The Prime Minister affirmed that, despite another increase in the number of cases and an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, the hospital system was within its capacity to respond to the growing demand.

“We are really dealing with two issues. One is immediate health and coping, if you will, the capacity within our hospitals, and the other side is making sure we have the workforce for these critical areas,” he said.

“We have to justify, deceive and balance these two objectives and try to achieve that right balance.

“Of course, we have 102 people hospitalized in South Australia at the moment, but that is within our capacity.

“We will continue to see our numbers rise, we hope to peak later this month and then start going down the other side.

“We do not want everyone to be infected at exactly the same time. This would defeat our health systems.”

