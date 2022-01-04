China maintained the global crown of the ark in 2021 – The Hollywood Reporter

For the second year in a row, China closed 2021 as the largest theatrical film market in the world.

Total movie ticket revenues in the country totaled $ 7.3 billion (RMB 47.3 billion, assuming an average annual exchange rate of $ 6.45 to $ 1), more than double last year’s total and only 26 percent from high pre-pandemic level of $ 9.2 billion. (RM 64.3 billion) in 2019, according to data from regional cash tracer Artisan Gateway.

Meanwhile, ticket sales at the North American domestic box office, where the industry faced disruptions and much more severe consequences from the pandemic throughout the year, revenue is estimated to have remained nearly 60 percent behind 2019 at $ 4.5 billion .

Worse still for U.S. industry, Hollywood’s base in China’s large market and rapid recovery continued to erode over the past year. US films accounted for only 12 percent of China’s box office total sales, or $ 899 million (RMB 5.8 billion), up from 30 percent in 2019 and total sales of $ 2.8 billion (RMB 19.4 billion).

During most of China’s collection boom era in the late 2000s and 2010s, Hollywood studios saw their revenue grow in China every year, as they owned an annual market share of up to 30 percent. up to 50 percent.

The main problem for Hollywood in China in 2021 was simply the lack of products appearing on local screens, analysts say. Only 20 U.S. revenue-sharing titles were released in Chinese cinemas last year, compared to 31 U.S. theaters in 2019 (during the peak year of the China 2020 pandemic, there were still 17 studio appearances).

Delays in Hollywood publications related to the pandemic were the main obstacles for the studios in the first half of the year, but by summer their distribution pipelines were growing again. Until then, however, local politics surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party dictated that Beijing regulators would leave the American product on the shelf in favor of Chinese patriotic-themed prices. The rise of nationalism and political sensitivities among the domestic public, encouraged by the strained diplomatic relations between Beijing and Washington, later shattered the prospects of showing some possible Hollywood films in the latter part of the year. The victims included Disney Marvel tents Black window, Eternal AND Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Warner Bros. ‘ Locking space; and Sony Venom: Let there be massacre AND Spider-Man: No Way Home – all the favorite properties of the fans that together could have earned hundreds of millions.

Meanwhile, Chinese domestic industry continued its tremendous recovery after COVID-19 (or in the middle of COVID, depending on how 2022 zhvill unfolds). About 472 Chinese films were released in 2021, surpassing the 428 titles the country released in 2019 before the pandemic. And total sales revenue for Chinese films reached 39.9 billion RMB ($ 6.19 billion), slightly less than the 2019 total of 41.2 billion RMB (about $ 6 billion at the exchange rate at the time).

Eight of China’s ten biggest films of the year were domestic, led by record-breakers Battle on Lake Changjin ($ 899 million), What’s up Mom ($ 822 million) and Detectives Chinatown 3 ($ 686 million). Hollywood’s biggest winners were Universal F9: The Quick Saga ($ 216.9 million), Legendary and Warner Bros. ‘ Godzilla Vs. Kong ($ 188.7) and Disney’s Free boy ($ 94.8 million).

Many of the biggest Chinese hits of the year, like the main title, the epic Korean War Battle of Lake Chongjin, were “key melody” films – propaganda stories celebrating the glory of China and its leaders – released around the PKK’s 100th anniversary.

“The success of the ‘key melody’ films has had a virtuous cycle effect on local films,” says Rance Pow, president of Artisan Gateway. Pow sees three factors that have driven the commercial revival of Chinese cinema over the past year: increasingly sophisticated. , the marketing and distribution ecosystem that is supported and overseen by the central government. ”

The industry also benefited from the increase in ticket prices during the year – the average ticket increased to 40.5 RMB ($ 6.37) in 2021, 8.7 percent more than the 2019 average of 37.1 RMB – despite the fact that total cinema admissions remained down 29.4 percent from Peak 2019 of 1.7 billion.

Even new cinemas continued to be built with a quick clip throughout the year. The country added nearly 6,700 new screens, reaching a national total of 82,248, with most of the new construction taking place in rural areas where Chinese-language movies play more powerfully.