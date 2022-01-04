International
Ottawa announces details of $ 40 billion First Nations child welfare agreement today
The federal government will announce today the details of an agreement in principle of $ 40 billion to reform the system of child welfare in reserve and to compensate the children of the First Nations that were part of it.
The First Nations Child and Family Care Society, the First Nations Assembly, and attorneys for several lawsuits related to the group’s actions concluded negotiations with the federal government late at night on December 31, after weeks of intense negotiations.
The non-binding agreement provides for $ 20 billion in compensation and $ 20 billion for long-term reform of the child welfare system in reserve.
Cindy Blackstock, executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Care Association, told CBC News she hopes the deal will provide a “roadmap” to comply with the Canadian Court of Human Rights (CHRT) order to end discrimination against children of the First Nations.
“No child’s life is better today than it was yesterday because of those words on paper,” Blackstock said. “We have to see that the government actually delivers these things.”
The agreement must be approved by the CHRT and the Federal Court before it can be finalized.
The CHRT ordered Canada to compensate any child who has been in the care of the child welfare reserve system at any time between 1 January 2006 and whenever the court decides that discrimination against First Nations children has ceased.
If approved, the deal could end the 15-year legal battle and provide compensation for tens of thousands of people.
A final agreement is expected to be approved by the end of 2022.
How it started
The First Nations Child and Family Care Society and the First Nations Assembly filed a complaint under the 2007 Canadian Human Rights Act alleging that the federal government discriminated against First Nations children by failing to fund the child welfare system. in reserve and disrespecting the Jordan Principle. a policy that says the needs of a First Nations child seeking government service take precedence over jurisdictional disputes over who pays for it.
In 2016, the Canadian Court of Human Rights found that the federal government discriminated against First Nations children and said Canada’s actions led to “trauma and injury to the highest degree, causing pain and suffering.”
The court ordered Ottawa to pay $ 40,000 the maximum allowed under the Canadian Human Rights Act for each child affected by the child welfare reserve system, along with their primary caregivers, as long as the children were not taken into custody for due to abuse. .
He also instructed the federal government to pay $ 40,000 each for all First Nations children, along with their primary caregivers, who were denied services or forced to leave home to access services covered by the Jordan Principle. from 12 December 2007 when the House of Commons approved the policy. until November 2, 2017, when the court ordered Canada to change its definition of the Jordan Principle and review the previously rejected claims.
“This $ 40,000 is not a lot of money for a lost childhood, but it is a recognition for them and we hope it provides them with a small foundation to have a brighter future,” Blackstock said.
The order also stated that compensation should be paid to the assets of deceased individuals who would be entitled to compensation.
In the fall of 2019, the federal government filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to overturn the court order and dismiss the compensation claim. This decision was widely condemned by the leaders of the First Nations, the NDP, the Green Party and human rights organizations such as Amnesty International.
The government said at the time that it did not object to the compensation. He argued that the court had no jurisdiction to order specific amounts of compensation in the manner of a group lawsuit.
“The issue here is not whether discrimination … existed … Canada has accepted that result,” said Sony Perron, Canada’s Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services (ISC), in an affidavit filed in Federal Court.
“The point … is that the court has issued a comprehensive ruling that will significantly affect the ISC (Indigenous Services of Canada) and Crown-Indigenous relations and that raises important public policy questions that only the cabinet can decide.”
The government also objected to the fact that the order would give the same amount of money to someone who spent a day in care as to someone who spent an entire childhood there.
In September 2021, the Federal Court rejected the government’s request for judicial review.
In his decision released on the eve of the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Justice Paul Favel said the negotiations could help achieve the goal of reconciliation and would be “the preferred outcome for both Indigenous people and Canada”.
A month later, the government announced it intended to appeal the decision, but would suspend the case after it entered into negotiations mediated by former Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
While the talks resulted in an agreement in principle, the federal government will not drop its appeal to the Federal Court until the agreement is approved.
