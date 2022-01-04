Pier to Pub will become virtual as Victoria marks the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases





The organizers of two well-known annual events in a regional Victorian tourist hotspot have canceled by just three days to avoid the growing number of COVID-19 cases. Main points: Swimming from Pier to Pub and running from Mountain to Surf will now take place virtually

Swimming from Pier to Pub and running from Mountain to Surf will now take place virtually Competitors will have until January 31 to submit the schedule electronically

Competitors will have until January 31 to submit the schedule electronically Many volunteers were affected by COVID and organizers are concerned about the 25,000 people flocking to Lorne Swimming from Pier to Pub and jogging from Mountain to Surf attract thousands of competitors and spectators every January to the town of Lorne on the Surf Coast. But ahead of this year’s races Friday and next Saturday, the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club has announced a shift to virtual racing “from an abundance of care”. Event spokesman Mike Napolitano told ABC Radio Melbourne organizers felt the behavior of 25,000 people in Lorne “probably was not the right thing to do”. Mr Napolitano said many volunteers “had either succumbed to COVID or had to be isolated, so we really need to re-evaluate how many volunteers we would have for the weekend event”. The annual Lorne Pier to Pub usually attracts thousands of people to the Surf Coast town. ( ABC News: Gemma Hall ) “The volunteerism we have in Lorne and the surf club to help support these events is the key to their success and the safety of competitors and spectators,” he said. “The other thing that is happening in the city is the health services here below the local Lorne hospital, which we are extremely lucky to have. [has] there has also been a lot of pressure on him at the moment. “Similarly, local merchants, cafes, restaurants and all the services a city like Lorne needs to survive, they are also making it difficult with staff.” The decision of the organizers was announced on the day when Victoria recorded a record high of 14,020 new infections. Regular ‘disappointed’ but understandable During the nomination process, contestants were given the opportunity to choose between a full refund or to compete in a virtual competition in case of cancellation. In a statement, the Lorne Surf Life Saving Club said competitors will now have until January 31st to virtually complete the events and record their time. Random prizes and medals will still be awarded, and t-shirts will be sent to those who compete virtually. Former Geelong footballer Cameron Ling competes in the 2019 edition of Pier to Pub in Lorne. ( ABC News: Gemma Hall ) Refunds will be processed in the next two weeks for those who requested them, the club said. Mr Napolitano said many families had been involved in running and swimming for “decades” and “those people for whom I have no doubt will be disappointed that this decision has been taken”. “But after talking to a lot of people in the last two hours, they realize that this decision was made in the best interest of the community,” he said. Local news is directed to your inbox ABC Ballarat will provide a summary of the news, stories and photos of the week every Wednesday. Sign up to stay connected.

