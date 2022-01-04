2 years after the US assassinated Qasem Soleimani of Iran, tensions remainExBulletin

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks to Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the impact of the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani by the United States.

MARY LUISE KELLY, PRACTICAL:

Today, two years ago, the United States assassinated Qasem Soleiman. Soleiman was an Iranian general. But in Iran, he was more than that. He was the country’s most powerful commander, a famous figure – considered the most important person in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Well, three days after his death, my producer and I landed in Tehran. We dropped our bags at our hotel and headed to his funeral at Tehran University.

KELLY: We found people gathering in the streets, crying, cheering Khamenei himself praying over the body as crowds around him swore revenge. The assassination brought Iran and the US to the brink of war. Two years later, we wanted to look at what the lasting impact has been, so we brought in Karim Sadjadpour, Iran expert and senior contributor to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Good to talk to you. Happy New Year.

KARIM SADJADPOUR: Glad to be with you and happy New Year to you.

KELLY: Let’s start with the stated reasoning for the murder. That was it.

DONALD TRUMP: Soleiman was planning inevitable and vicious attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and stopped him.

KELLY: Then-President Trump talking about plotting imminent and vicious attacks on Americans – the Trump team said they had to get him out to stop those attacks. Karim Sadjadpour, have we seen evidence to support this? Has the US reasoning stood?

SADJADPOUR: You know, Mary Louise, I talked to American officials who told me that there was private information that there were imminent attacks, but this was information that the public was never aware of. Of course Iran was humiliating President Trump. The US Embassy in Baghdad was attacked and Trump was concerned about another hostage situation in Iran in 1979. And so there is no evidence to support Trump’s claim that there were imminent attacks, but we know that President Trump was feeling humiliated by Iran.

KELLY: And as for what Iran did about it, I mentioned calls for revenge. I just want to tell you a little bit about what the then Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, told me. That was four days after Soleiman’s murder.

JAVAD ZARIF: This was an act of aggression, an armed attack – albeit a cowardly armed attack – against an Iranian official on foreign soil. It constitutes war. And we will respond, according to our time and choice.

KELLY: Just hours after that interview where I sat down with Zarif, Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases where US troops were stationed. The Americans were wounded. No one was killed. Beyond that, is Iran taking revenge?

SADJADPOUR: You know, the way Iran retaliated, which had the most lasting impact, was actually the downing of a Ukrainian Airways flight, which killed 176 people, who were mostly young Iranians, very professional young Iranians. diaspora. So, the most destructive revenge that Iran tried to do against the United States, in fact committed itself and was killed much more …

KELLY: And it was a mistake, we have to mention. They had no intention of shooting down this plane.

SADJADPOUR: Absolutely. And so this quickly changed the mood inside Iran. I think the Iranian population quickly realized that, you know, they did not want to get into another possible conflict situation. Today, Mary Louise, the current president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, vowed again that she will take revenge against Trump, against the then Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. And so, as Javad Zarif alluded to you, Iran does not have a time frame for these things. They say, you know, we will continue to take revenge. And, you know, that ‘s something they leave open – an endless threat to the United States.

KELLY: Has the assassination so far significantly changed the overall dynamics of the region? Because that was also part of what the US was trying to do and what the US would still like to do – it would like to see Iran and Iran-backed militants less active in the Middle East.

SADJADPOUR: So the assassination of Soleiman, I think certainly limited Iran’s capabilities. He was the spearhead of Iran in the Middle East and the countries where Iran has the greatest influence – in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. So his absence has certainly been felt. So on the one hand, it has limited Iran’s capabilities, but it has not limited Iran’s will and influence. So far, Iran has not changed any of its regional policies. It continues to be deeply opposed to the United States, the existence of Israel, and continues to cultivate these regional militias, which, you know, have great power in those countries.

So I always remember an observation that former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once made years ago. He said, you know, before he entered government, he thought that the individual did not matter so much in history – that nations simply pursue their own interests, no matter who was there. But after serving in government, he realized what a profound impact the individual has on history. And I think this is certainly the case in the case of Qasem Soleimani. He was a very unique figure in Iran, in the Middle East, which is not replaceable. But at the same time, Iran’s revolutionary ideology for a long time, its intentions and will to pursue that ideology has not been limited by its absence.

KELLY: You said he is not replaceable, but who is his successor?

SADJADPOUR: So his successor is a boy named Esmail Qaani. And you can see the profound difference between Soleiman and Qaan, even if you look at the pictures. Qasem Soleimani was like a Shiite figure Che Guevara. He was a figure you could put up on a billboard in Baghdad or Beirut, and he had a certain gravity that he had, a charisma that he had, which Esmail Qaani does not have. Esmail Qaani looks like a messy accountant. So you know, he has tried to follow in the footsteps of Soleimani, but he does not have the gravity, the charm or the memory and the incredible institutional connections that Soleimani had.

KELLY: Well, let me circle more or less where we started and where it ends – US-Iran relations. Would it be fair to say that it is a bit difficult to tell exactly what this attack achieved for the US, but it is also true that the US has not paid that great price for it to date.

SADJADPOUR: That’s true. The day Soleiman was assassinated, many people were predicting World War III. That did not come out. At the same time, the Trump administration made the argument that this attack would deter further Iranian aggression. Even this has not come out. Iran continues to launch attacks against US interests and allies in the Middle East. And I think the Biden administration will continue to face a formidable enemy in Iran. As long as Iran’s organizing principle is to oppose the United States and oppose Israel, we the United States cannot correct a regime that loves us as adversaries for its internal legitimacy.

KELLY: This is Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, talking to us on this – the second anniversary of the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. Karim Sadjadpour, thank you.

SADJADPOUR: Thank you very much.

