‘Absolutely absurd’: Alberta doctors upset with provincial move to limit PCR testing

Family doctors around Alberta have expressed serious concern about the province moving to recommend self-reporting.

On December 23, Alberta health officials restricted access to PCR testing to maintain the supply and reservation of spaces for high-risk individuals.

There is a recommendation to rely on quick ‘home’ tests. But this move, according to Dr. Mukarram Zaidi, suffocates the true extent of Omicron’s spread.

“AHS has the capacity to expand and do the PCR test,” said Dr. Zaidi. “Patients are calling and trying to book appointments that are 7-8 days away. What does it mean when you are sick today? ”

On December 28, Alberta Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw advised Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 to use a quick antigen test bag at home to notify their family physicians so the diagnosis is kept on file.

Dr. Hinshaw added that they would not be involved in the counting of daily cases. But there is a concern about verifying the results.

“One can take a test photo of anyone or send it from the internet now Dr. Hinshaw wants us to document it as a positive antigen test. It’s arrogant, ”said Dr. Zaidi. “The foundations of this claim are absurd.”

“The responsibility of reporting should be on the government and not the individuals,” said Dr. Zaidi, “It’s a big medical dilemma for GPs to describe something that may or may not be true in our graphs.”

Calgarianja Anne Yates-Laberge said the changes are flawed. She said her family was potentially exposed to COVID-19 from close contact, but because they are asymptomatic, they do not qualify for AHS PCR testing.

“I have to make sure I’m not asymptomatic by spreading this all over the country,” Yates-Laberge said.

Because of her work with vulnerable people, she called 811 for instructions. She said the health worker instructed her to pay for a private PCR.

Instead, she asked her family doctor to make a phone call to test the family.

“I feel like they have thrown in the towel and are contributing to this issue. “It’s a bad example for the government to be so negligent,” said Yates-Laberge. “Suddenly they do not want numbers, so they will not test, it makes no sense.”

Her doctor Dr. David Keegan said they need to be done by an objective person in order to be verified.

“This is an example of how health care providers across Alberta are hacking the system and doing it appropriately, but avoiding things that could have been and should have been foreseen,” said Dr. Keegan.

He said that concrete data are needed.

“We will receive voicemails, emails and lost items and we need a rule for this chaos,” said Dr. Keegan. “Then, if an insurance company comes, we can say it was reported, but we can not verify the results of the home test because we did not get it.”

NDP leader Rachel Notley said more needs to be done.

“Not only do many Albertans not have family doctors, but many family documents have not been created to receive administrative calls and to retain these types of records,” Notley said. “The government needs to get back to the drawing board.”

Alberta Health spokeswoman Lisa Glover said self-reporting is a challenge many provinces face.

“We currently recommend that people contact their GP to discuss the health implications of their diagnosis,” Glover said in a statement.

“We are looking at other provinces and working together to determine what solutions have been implemented in other jurisdictions that have moved Omicron earlier than we should have. We hope to have an approach that we can share with the Albanians soon. “

