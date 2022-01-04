COVID-19 pandemic update | BC Gov News





Over a three-day period, BC reports 9,332 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 264,181 cases in the province: 31 December 2021 – 1 January 2022: 4033 new cases

1-2 January 2022: 3069 new cases

2-3 January 2022: 2230 new cases Note: the case charges offered today are preliminary. New cases include: 4,859 new cases in Fraser Health

1,797 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

1185 new cases in Internal Health

374 new cases in North Health

