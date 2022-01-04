International
Rochester student expands her advocacy on the international stage – news from Rochester Minnesota, weather, sports
Century high school senior Salma Abdi is not sitting around waiting for the world to change. She rolls up her sleeves and faces head-to-head problems wherever she can.
Although still young, the Rochester student has been actively involved for years now, using her voice to make a difference.
She served on the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission, the Minnesota Youth Council, and the Governor’s Cabinet Advisory Council. She is also president of the student body for Century High School, among other activities.
She was recently selected as a UNICEF Youth Advocate. Also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, the organization works globally to bring relief and awareness to children in need.
How did this opportunity arise?
I am actually on the UNICEF National Council. All high schools in Rochester have UNICEF clubs, and I have been a part of it since the first year. And my second year, young and senior, I was on their executive board. So last year I applied to become a member of the UNICEF national council. So I was chosen to be a youth advocate.
What does it mean to be on the national council?
It’s really amazing, honestly. Chances are I have never had before to use the knowledge and everything I have learned by defending here locally and nationwide and using it to make a difference nationally.
For example, climate justice is something really important to me and I was able to talk about climate justice with the United Nations Youth Observer before COP 26 (UN Conference on Climate Change 2021).
I’m also very passionate about mental health, and that’s part of the work I do with the Minnesota Youth Council. I was able to post on golf professional Danielle Kangs Instagram and talk about mental health legislation.
Since you were already so involved in UNICEF, was it really natural for you to take on the role of youth advocate?
Yes. It takes everything I already have the knowledge I have and the things I passionate about and everything I have done so far and moving forward and defending globally. Mostly it just takes the smaller things and advocates on a larger scale. So many issues translate. Local issues, nationwide issues, national issues, global issues, they all translate and relate in some way, form or form.
It is also about connecting with other youth advocates and listening to their experiences doing this work, especially people from developing countries, and discussing with them changes in the resources we have, changes in experiences, and navigation on those issues. .
What is it that pushes you as a lawyer? What is it that makes you want to be part of so many changes in the world?
We all have to do our part. One of the things that pushes me is that many of the issues I fight for, I know I could have been in that place. When it comes to educational equality and making sure the voices of students of color are heard in school, these are things I have experienced.
Also, so many of the things I was fighting for, so many of the things I am fighting for have been in place for decades. So (it’s about) making sure it stops with me. And making sure there is consistent change here in Rochester.
I’m a high school graduate right now, so I’ll not be here in a year. So it is to make sure that my younger siblings have a system that they can use to protect themselves.
Advocacy has always been easy for me because I have always needed justice. It is important for each of us to use our voice. It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s not just fighting for myself. I am not just fighting for my family. It is fighting for people in the community.
How do you feel about the advocacy work you have done locally compared to the larger phase you are going through?
The work done locally and nationwide has the greatest impact. There is a greater emphasis on things happening nationally and things happening globally, but change happens right here at home.
From the work I have done talking to lawmakers and talking to members of the state council, I have noticed that the biggest impact happens here at the local level. The things that are happening at the national level are constantly talked about in the news, but rarely affect us as local issues affect us.
Were you able to see a lot of impact on the advocacy work you did?
Some of the work we were doing on the Minnesota Youth Council and the Rochester Olmsted County Youth Commission has focused on stopping conversion therapy. This was approved by the governor. This had been at work since I was at least a sophomore.
I have also been able to testify before House Education committees and one of the things I have defended is the Law on Color Teachers. And while it did not go through completely, there was more funding this year.
Mental health, that’s something they were passionate about and advocated for in the Minnesota Youth Council. And the bill was passed to allow 16-year-olds to receive mental health support without knowing their parents.
What comes next for you?
I hope to graduate in economics. It’s so important because it translates to so many different systems.
Asked & Answered is a weekly column of questions and answers featuring people from Southeast Minnesota. Is there anyone you would like to see featured? Send suggestions to [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.postbulletin.com/news/local/rochester-student-expands-her-advocacy-to-the-international-stage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]