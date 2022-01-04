Rochester student expands her advocacy on the international stage – news from Rochester Minnesota, weather, sports

Century high school senior Salma Abdi is not sitting around waiting for the world to change. She rolls up her sleeves and faces head-to-head problems wherever she can.

Although still young, the Rochester student has been actively involved for years now, using her voice to make a difference.

She served on the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission, the Minnesota Youth Council, and the Governor’s Cabinet Advisory Council. She is also president of the student body for Century High School, among other activities.

She was recently selected as a UNICEF Youth Advocate. Also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, the organization works globally to bring relief and awareness to children in need.

How did this opportunity arise?

I am actually on the UNICEF National Council. All high schools in Rochester have UNICEF clubs, and I have been a part of it since the first year. And my second year, young and senior, I was on their executive board. So last year I applied to become a member of the UNICEF national council. So I was chosen to be a youth advocate.

What does it mean to be on the national council?

It’s really amazing, honestly. Chances are I have never had before to use the knowledge and everything I have learned by defending here locally and nationwide and using it to make a difference nationally.

For example, climate justice is something really important to me and I was able to talk about climate justice with the United Nations Youth Observer before COP 26 (UN Conference on Climate Change 2021).

I’m also very passionate about mental health, and that’s part of the work I do with the Minnesota Youth Council. I was able to post on golf professional Danielle Kangs Instagram and talk about mental health legislation.

Since you were already so involved in UNICEF, was it really natural for you to take on the role of youth advocate?

Yes. It takes everything I already have the knowledge I have and the things I passionate about and everything I have done so far and moving forward and defending globally. Mostly it just takes the smaller things and advocates on a larger scale. So many issues translate. Local issues, nationwide issues, national issues, global issues, they all translate and relate in some way, form or form.

It is also about connecting with other youth advocates and listening to their experiences doing this work, especially people from developing countries, and discussing with them changes in the resources we have, changes in experiences, and navigation on those issues. .

What is it that pushes you as a lawyer? What is it that makes you want to be part of so many changes in the world?

We all have to do our part. One of the things that pushes me is that many of the issues I fight for, I know I could have been in that place. When it comes to educational equality and making sure the voices of students of color are heard in school, these are things I have experienced.

Also, so many of the things I was fighting for, so many of the things I am fighting for have been in place for decades. So (it’s about) making sure it stops with me. And making sure there is consistent change here in Rochester.

I’m a high school graduate right now, so I’ll not be here in a year. So it is to make sure that my younger siblings have a system that they can use to protect themselves.

Advocacy has always been easy for me because I have always needed justice. It is important for each of us to use our voice. It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s not just fighting for myself. I am not just fighting for my family. It is fighting for people in the community.

How do you feel about the advocacy work you have done locally compared to the larger phase you are going through?

The work done locally and nationwide has the greatest impact. There is a greater emphasis on things happening nationally and things happening globally, but change happens right here at home.

From the work I have done talking to lawmakers and talking to members of the state council, I have noticed that the biggest impact happens here at the local level. The things that are happening at the national level are constantly talked about in the news, but rarely affect us as local issues affect us.

Were you able to see a lot of impact on the advocacy work you did?

Some of the work we were doing on the Minnesota Youth Council and the Rochester Olmsted County Youth Commission has focused on stopping conversion therapy. This was approved by the governor. This had been at work since I was at least a sophomore.

I have also been able to testify before House Education committees and one of the things I have defended is the Law on Color Teachers. And while it did not go through completely, there was more funding this year.

Mental health, that’s something they were passionate about and advocated for in the Minnesota Youth Council. And the bill was passed to allow 16-year-olds to receive mental health support without knowing their parents.

What comes next for you?

I hope to graduate in economics. It’s so important because it translates to so many different systems.

