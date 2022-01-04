‘It’s really frustrating’: parents and teachers in Ontario prepare for virtual learning

TORONTO – Students, parents and teachers in Ontario are preparing for another virtual education period after the province announced Monday that schools will not reopen for private classes for at least two weeks due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. .

Prime Minister Doug Ford announced the switch to distance learning less than a week after his government insisted that private tutoring classes would resume after just a two-day delay. This planned return to the classroom – originally scheduled for Wednesday – will now take place no earlier than January 17, though the province has said that date will be reassessed based on public health indicators.

Ford said the two-week break in private classes would provide “the necessary time” for vaccines and public health measures to mitigate the growing number of daily cases, which reached record levels above 18,000 on the first day of the new year. .

Read more: Ontario shifts schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

The story goes down the ad

“I know that online learning is not ideal, but above all, I want to provide security for parents and students, not the riots of closing schools because there are not enough staff to teach our children,” he added.

The transition to virtual classes was envisaged in several counties. Prior to the winter break, some school boards in the province had proactively asked students to take home their personal belongings and electronics while preparing for the possibility of distance learning in 2022.

But the latest announcement still came as a disappointment to Toronto parent Lauren Bondar, who called the delayed return to personal schooling “really devastating.”

Bondar said her six-year-old son found it difficult to learn when teaching was done remotely earlier during the pandemic and that she was concerned that closing another school would be just as detrimental to his learning.

















2:17

‘We will not be able to stop it’: Ontario restores restrictions to fight ‘tsunami’ COVID-19





‘We will not be able to stop it’: Ontario restores restrictions to fight ‘tsunami’ COVID-19



“We are endangering the education and development of an entire generation,” she said in a telephone interview.

The story goes down the ad

Bondar acknowledged that while she can work from home and take care of her son while doing so, not all parents can do it.

Trends Trump’s Comments Advertising COVID-19 Vaccines Raise Anger Among His Loyal Supporters

The Omicron variant complicates what an endemic COVID-19 would look like

“I am lucky to work from home and lucky to have the flexibility to support him to the best of my ability. “And this is something that many, many, many parents can not say in the whole province,” she said.

Sheamus Murphy, an Ottawa-based parent with three children, including two school-age children, was similarly unhappy with Monday’s announcement.

“It feels like it was avoidable and it’s really disappointing,” he said.

“It’s frustrating for my kids, it’s frustrating for working parents who will cheat again and it’s a huge loss around.”

Murphy said it would be a “balancing act” to make sure his kids are ready for virtual learning while he and his wife cheat on Zoom calls and other work assignments in the coming weeks.

Read more: Ontario families quarrel as Omicron forces the closure of the 2-week school

The head of the Ontario Primary Teachers Federation, which represents more than 80,000 primary school teachers and education workers across the province, called the late closure of the school “safer” than the initial plan announced last week.

The story goes down the ad

But Karen Brown said “additional action is still needed” by the government to ensure children and educators can return to safe schools.

The head of the Association of English Catholic Teachers of Ontario shared this view, saying the government “should take advantage of the extra time it has given itself and act to provide the necessary investment for a safe learning environment”.

“It has been painful to see our students suffer from repeated classroom interruptions, adversely affecting their mental health and academic well-being,” union president Barb Dobrowolski said in a written statement.

“The Ford Government must act now and invest the resources needed for safe and sustainable classroom learning.”

Read more: A list of new measures for COVID-19 that will take effect Wednesday in Ontario

Both ETFO and OECTA are calling on the province to implement a range of safeguards, including giving reinforcing priorities to all teachers and education staff, making rapid tests available to all in schools, improving ventilation and installation. of HEPA filters in all classrooms and public areas, and continued reporting and case tracking in schools. The Ministry of Education issued memoranda last week saying it intended to abandon the practice of reporting cases in schools and childcare facilities.

A group of children’s hospitals and health care providers called on the government to do everything it can to get children back to class by January 17, saying members were “saddened” by the decision to move classes online.

The story goes down the ad

“The damage to children and young people during school closures is significant,” the Coalition for Children’s Health said in a statement. “Children and young people with disabilities will lose personal access to school rehabilitation services. Virtual learning and lack of socialization with peers will create considerable stress and potential mental health problems for children. “Children and young people will be gathered in other settings that may be less safe than schools.”

















2:49

COVID-19: Ford explains decision to move schools online





COVID-19: Ford explains decision to move schools online



View link »

<br />

