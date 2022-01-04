Dallas Central Renovation Center area redevelopment project in Valley View to attract global business residents

Dallas is renaming an area of ​​440 acres which includes the Galleria and the ruined Valley View center as the International District.

It is the latest step in a long-planned redevelopment of the North Dallas area that officials now say will become the city’s cultural center and attract new global businesses.

The estimated $ 4 billion redevelopment project has been discussed since 2011 and a plan was formally approved by City Council two years later. The goal is to turn the area north of Interstate 635 between Dallas North Tollway and Preston Road into a mixed-use neighborhood for walking. It will include a 20-acre park, 10,000 new homes, restaurants, arts and entertainment venues, and eventually a DART light rail link.

A new Dallas ISD school and dedicated help centers can also come to the area. The city is looking to get local developers, businesses and private partners to help pay for the project.

The Valley View Mall opened in the 1970s. Most of it was demolished in 2019.

A $ 1 billion bond package approved by Dallas voters in 2017 includes $ 6 million set aside for the park.

The project was formerly called Dallas Midtown, but surveys showed that the International District had the most resonance with residents, said Suzanne Smith, a project consultant with Social Impact Architects.

Progress in redeveloping the area has been slow since the council approved the plan in 2013, but city officials point to the renaming and recent developments as positive signs that it is moving forward.

In a statement, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson described the project as a great opportunity to increase our cities’s presence on the global stage, while also transforming an untapped area into a great gathering place that all of our residents can enjoy. .

Johnson during his speech on the state of the city in November said he felt the city needed to be more aggressive in its economic development efforts to be a nationwide, national and international leader.

Council member Jaynie Schultz, who represents the area, said the project would allow Dallas to be competitive with the northern suburbs and could bring millions in tax revenue to the city. She noted it was about 20 minutes away from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

We have lost so many corporate relocations, we have lost residents and this is our chance to bring back some of them. As well as young people pouring into Dallas, Schultz said. It is really important that we embrace this area as an opportunity throughout the city.

Voters in November approved part of a $ 3.7 billion Dallas ISD bond package plan that includes $ 75 million for a new North Dallas school that city officials hope will come to the area.

The City Council in April approved the purchase of a two-story office building with nearly 54,000 square feet of rented space for nearly $ 5.7 million that could be the short-term location of a new international cultural center. it could eventually be demolished to make more room for the new park, officials say.

City officials said it is one of five properties they must purchase to secure the park space. The Schultzs District 11 office is located in the building. The financing came from a combination of bond financing money and tax increases.

The council in June also approved a $ 4.5 million Montfort Drive construction project from I-635 to Alpha Road that would reduce vehicle lanes from six to four and add water and sewage improvements, as well as bicycle lanes and other road and traffic changes. This project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.