Kokkinakis enjoys triumphant return home to Adelaide International | January 4, 2022 | All News News and Features News and events

Thanasi Kokkinakis is determined to maintain the winning momentum after defeating John Millman in an all-Australian first round in Adelaide.

Adelaide, South Australia, 4 January 2022 | Darren Parkin

It was a triumphant return home for Thanasi Kokkinakis of South Australia as he defeated his Australian teammate John Millman 6-4 6-3 in the first round of Adelaide International.

The winning performance creates an oral collision with seed no.4 Frances Tiafoe.

I like to come back here. I have not been home here for 12 months, Kokkinakis said in his court interview.

It has been an exhausting year traveling, but I am very happy to play my first professional tournament here in front of my home fans.

Playing a really meaningful tournament and beating such a quality opponent, a proven veteran like Johnny, means a lot. I played great and the support was great, so yes, (I am) really, very happy.

Kokkinakis was almost perfect in service in the opening set. He scored 88 percent of the points in the first serve, scoring five aces, scoring 12 wins and facing zero break points.

The South Australian 195cm spoke of starting a season at his best fitness level in years, and his impressive physique was fully displayed as Kokkinakis displayed exceptional field coverage and ground kicks.

A classic cross-country cross-country winner at the given point summed up the level he produced in the 35-minute goal.

I worked a lot during the off-season and I had a lot of consistency week after week. “My new coach Johnno (Johnny Parkes fitness trainer) has been massive,” said Kokkinakis.

I hope for a great year and hope to continue this moment.

I feel good. I feel mentally refreshed, physically refreshed and I hope this year will not be as enjoyable as last year but I am willing to do what it takes to hope to reach my potential.

At the start of the second set, Kokkinakis’s first serve percentage dropped from 77 to 53, and although he was still earning most of the points when he won them, this opened the door for the persistent Millman.

As the 32-year-old Millman raised his intensity, Kokkinakis rediscovered his range and he played three big points in a row to break into the seventh game.

Another break sealed the deal in the ninth game with Kokkinakis sending another reminder of his extreme talent nearly 12 months after his epic second-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

Kokkinakis watches his clash in the second round with Tiafoe knowing he has beaten the American once before, doing so in the first round in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2017.

Frances and I have been friends for a long time. We know each other very well. “He is really energetic and fun to play,” said the South Australian.

Last year he had a hell of a year, especially after all.

It will be a really tough match. I got it last time, but it was many, many years ago, so that doesn’t mean much… it has to be an exciting match.

TODAY’S RESULTS

In women, the first round

[5] Iga Swiatek (POL) d [Q] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Shelby Rogers (USA) [Q] Maddison English (AUS) 6-1 6-3

Women’s doubles, first round

Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) d [4] Coco Gauff (USA) / Caty McNally (USA) 6-0 7-6 (4)

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Juan Manuel Cerendolo (ARG) d [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)6-2 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[WC] Alexander Vukic (AUS) / Edward Winter (AUS) d Adam Taylor (AUS) / Jason Taylor (AUS) 7-6 (5) 6-4

IT’S COMING

In women, the second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) in Coco Gauff (USA)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [6] Sofia Kenin (USA)

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Full lottery of single women

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [4] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

> VIEW: Full single draw for men

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) / Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Shelby Rogers (USA) / Heather Watson (GBR)

Doubles for women, second round

[WC]Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, second round

[5] Matthew Ebden (AUS) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) against Marton Fucsovics (HUN) / Tommy Paul (USA)

[WC] Alexander Vukic (AUS) / Edward Winter (AUS) v. Frederik Nielsen (DEN) / Treat Huey (PHL)