Your Monday briefing: Covid global cases reach record levels





They were covering the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant and the EU’s efforts to confront an illiberal leader.

Omicron encourages rapid spread, but data offer hope Global coronavirus cases are now rising to much higher levels than at any previous point of the pandemic with an average of nearly 1.5 million new cases each day, but recent data provide some encouraging news. People infected with the Omicron variant, which appears to have boosted recent growth, are much less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with the Delta variant, a British study has found. And for those who have been vaccinated, hospitalization with Omicron is even less likely. Amplifiers are especially effective. With this data in mind and in an effort to reduce the burden on hospitals without restoring blockages, governments are now doubling their focus on vaccinations and boosters, who are increasingly seen as the world ticket to living with Covid. What to expect next: In the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s chief expert on infectious diseases, said hospitalizations were a more important indicator than reported cases of Omicron wave severity.

Beijing has silenced the Hong Kong media with arrests With the closure of two news outlets in Hong Kong in just a few days, the Chinese government has effectively brought about the death of independent media in a city that once boasted some of the freest and most aggressive news media in Asia. The two media, Stand News and Citizen News, were once part of a thriving media that rose to cover pro-democracy protest movements in Hong Kong. When the move was sealed by the new security law, the media shifted their focus to litigation against protesters and opposition politicians. But such coverage has become dangerous. Jimmy Lai, who ran the aggressively independent tabloid Apple Daily, was arrested in 2020 under a national security law aimed at extinguishing dissent. Last week, seven Stand News-linked individuals were arrested after hundreds of police officers raided his offices.

Traditional news media have become increasingly cautious. Hong Kong Radio Television, a public broadcaster that has long been considered one of Hong Kong’s most trusted news providers, has become something that critics say resembles the state media. When Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star, accused a former senior Communist Party official of sexual assault last year, the mainstream media hardly covered him. What to expect next: The silence of independent media has expanded the influence of Beijing publications, which are monitored for information on what security services can do. When their attacks intensify, official actions often follow.

The EU examines whether it belongs to an illiberal leader Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary, proudly refers to his country as an illiberal state. However, he has long been treated as another leader by the European Union, which holds itself as a model of human rights and the rule of law. But as Orban has continued to consolidate power and weaken his country’s democratic institutions, the bloc is trying to curb it. Earlier this year, the European Court of Justice will rule whether the union has the authority to give its funds to member states conditional on meeting the core values ​​of the blocs. Such an action could block Hungary from billions of euros. Interviews with current and former officials show how feelings towards Orban have evolved from satisfaction in recognizing that he has turned into a serious internal threat.

Among those who had defended Orban was Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany at the time. German companies had large investments in Hungary and Merkel saw Orban as a political ally in Brussels. Quoted: A former aide to the European Council, which is made up of EU heads of state, said the council was like a club, with Victor being just one of them. He added that leaders prefer not to deal with each other’s hot potatoes or business when they can avoid it. American Allies: Donald Trump approved Orban for re-election. Orban was an early supporter of Trump, supporting him in the summer of 2016 and back in 2020. LATEST NEWS Asia Pacific

Every year, thousands of people gather at a temple complex in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, in honor of Shiva, one of the most revered Hindu deities. Here is a visual exploration. Lives lived: Richard Leakey, a Kenyan paleoanthropologist and fossil hunter whose discoveries of ancient human skulls and skeletons helped cement Africa as the cradle of humanity, has died at the age of 77.

Making video game history Hades is the first video game in history win a Hugo award, the award for science fiction and fantasy that has historically honored books, graphic novels and other written works. The game, by developer Supergiant Games, follows the story of Zagreus, the son of God, by the name of the game as he tries to escape the underworld. Along the way, he fights with all sorts of demonic creatures and meets a wide group of characters, including the gods up on Olympus. He also reveals family secrets and gains perspective on why his father made seemingly uncomfortable decisions. Involvement of Hugo Awards video games, which are the organizers considering permanent making, talks about how far the medium has come. In the early days of Pong in the 1970s or the original Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda in the 1980s, technology limited how much text a game could contain. Today, a game story can be its main selling point, whether it’s a high-budget science-fiction epic like the Mass Effect trilogy, or an indie game made by a small team like Celeste. For more to play, Here are the video games our colleagues received during 2021. PLAY, LOOK, EAT What to cook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/03/briefing/omicron-cases-china-media-arrests.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos