Coronavirus: What’s happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

Quebec is starting to expand booster uptake for its general adult population on Tuesday in a bid to combat the rampant variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

All adults aged 18 and over will be able to book an appointment to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine before the end of January. The provincial government outlined a plan by age group starting today through January 21 after shortening the interval between the second and third strikes from six to three months.

Quebecers aged 55 and over are the first group to qualify starting Tuesday, with the minimum age requirements decreasing by five years over the rest of the month.

The province on Monday reported 15,293 cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths, with 1,396 people hospitalized.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced Monday that it is deploying up to 200 personnel, mostly in Montreal and nearby regions, to help speed up the provincial vaccination movement.

Federal Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said in a Twitter post on Monday that officials “continue to assess what other federal resources can be used to help the province fight COVID-19”.

What is happening all over Canada

With tense testing capacity, experts say the number of real cases is likely to be much higher than reported. Hospitalization data at the regional level are also being developed, with some provinces saying they will start reporting more accurate data sharing the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 from those in hospital for another issue. which also happen to be positive for COVID-19. For more details on what is happening in your community, click on the regional coverage below.

In the Atlantic of Canada,New Scotlandexpanded its suitability for COVID-19 booster vaccines on Monday. Public health says anyone aged 30 and over who received their second dose of the vaccine at least 24 weeks ago is eligible for a booster. The update came after the province reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday, with 36 people reported to be in hospital.

INNew BrunswickHealth officials reported 2,548 new cases since Monday and two more deaths, with 51 people hospitalized.

Prince Edward IslandHealth officials reported 161 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Newfoundland and LabradorOn Monday they reported 519 new cases of COVID-19, an additional death and a hospitalization as health officials tightened restrictions.

INOntario,Prime Minister Doug Ford announced a shift in distance learning on Monday less than a week after his government insisted personal tutoring classes would resume after just a two-day delay. The update came after the province announced that thousands of hospital procedures would be delayed as the province tightened restrictions in the face of a wave of Omcrion cases.

The province on Monday reported 13,578 cases and six other deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter Monday that 1,232 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, though she noted that not all Ontario hospitals report over the weekend.

Across the north, the mayor of the small town of Arviat, inNunavut, says sources are “stretching towards the border” tracking contacts as officials try to stay on top of COVID-19 cases. The territory as of Monday had 207 active cases, with 48 of them in Arviat.

In the prairie,Manitoba the number of active COVID-19 infections has increased by thousands since the last update on New Year’s Eve. The province updated its online panel on Monday, noting there were 1,721 new cases on Monday alone, while hospital admissions rose to 228. The province also reported six more deaths over the three days.

Health officials atSaskatchewanANDAlbertadid not provide updated figures on Monday.

INBritish Columbia, health officials issued a Monday-limited announcement of COVID-19 in the province over the past three days, providing a preliminary case figure of 9,332 new cases. There was no updated information on hospitalizations.

What is happening around the world

A health worker delivers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for people in the 15 to 18 age group in New Delhi on Monday. (Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images)

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 292.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.4 million.

INAsia-Pacificregion, authorities in the capital of India have placed a house arrest order for the weekend due to an increase in coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Residents should stay home this Saturday and Sunday, except to get essentials like food or medicine, said Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia. All government employees, except those providing essential services, will work from home. He stressed, however, that very few people were extremely ill, with 124 people seeking support for oxygen and seven in fans.

The capital recorded over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and its test-positive rate rose to 6.5 percent. A week ago, the capital detected 300 infections and the test positivity rate was less than one percent.

The reported number of infections does not accurately reflect the true spread of the virus, as it includes only recorded cases.

IN America,Thousands of American schools delayed their planned return to classrooms, while the U.S. Congress experienced an unprecedented rise in infections as the seven-day positivity rate at a Congressional test site rose to 13 percent from just one percent in late November.

Brazil’s cruise ship companies will suspend most operations until Jan. 21, an industry association said Monday after health authorities recommended against sailing.

IN Middle East, Israel will accept foreigners with alleged immunity to COVID-19 from countries considered medium-risk next week, partially lifting a ban imposed in late November in response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

IN Africa,Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and his wife, Isaura, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation, the president’s office said on Monday.

Meanwhile, South Africa on Monday reported 3,232 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths.

INEuropeFrance on Monday reported 67,641 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over a 24-hour period, a much lower figure than a few days ago, when additional daily infections were over 200,000.

