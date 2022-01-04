Global stocks are mostly higher after the Wall Street rally





TOKYO (AP) Global stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday, despite concerns about rising coronavirus cases. The Frances CAC 40 increased 0.7% in early trading to 7,266.59, while the German DAX rose 0.3% to 16,064.91. Britain FTSE 100 gained 1.2% to 7,475.46. The futures contract for the Dow Industries was 0.2% higher and the contract for the S&P 500 also gained 0.2%. The Japanese standard Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 on the first day of trading in Tokyo 2022. Shares also rose in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong, but fell in Shanghai. Toyota Motor Corp. gained 6.1%, while Sony Corp. added 3.4%. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other personalities rang a bell on the Tokyo Stock Exchange to announce the opening of trading. At the smallest exchange in Osaka, western Japan, women continued the tradition of attending the opening ceremony of the years with colorful kimonos. Developer with Chinese problems Evergrande announced it had been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort in southern Hainan province. The company’s shares were suspended from trading on Monday, but resumed trading on Tuesday, gaining 1.9%. Evergrande is struggling with $ 310 billion in debt and the order to demolish the resort was a new blow to its finances. The Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city in the southern province of Hainan Island, found that it had been built irregularly and had violated urban planning law. Stricter official restrictions on the use of money borrowed from China’s real estate industry have sparked fears of possible default and a financial crisis. Chinese regulators have tried to reassure investors that any potential impact on financial markets could be curbed. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong changed slightly, rising less than 0.1% to 23,289.84. Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,632.33. Australias S & P / ASX 200 jumped almost 2.0% to 7,589.80. South Korea Kospi gained less than 1 point at 2989.24. Asia has had fewer coronavirus infections and deaths than the US and parts of Europe. But concerns are growing about an inevitable increase with reported findings of faster omicron spread. While sentiment may tend to jump over optimism from Wall Street, market participants have generally been more cautious in taking more risks in the region, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,796.56 and the Dow ended 0.7% higher, at 36,585.06. Both indices eclipsed the record levels they set last Wednesday. Nasdaq composite rose 1.2% to 15,832.80. Shares of smaller companies also rose. Russell 2000 gained 1.2% to 2,272.56. Recent solid gains suggest that investors remain Bulgarian in terms of stocks, despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant with rapid virus spread and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will start raising rates of interest sometime this year to combat rising inflation. Investors have some key pieces of economic data to look forward to during the first week of the new year, including the Labor Department’s work report on Friday. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the services sector on Thursday. In energy trading, US standard crude oil gained 32 cents to $ 76.40 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 87 cents to $ 76.08 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 30 cents to $ 79.28 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 115.84 Japanese yen from 115.31 yen. The euro cost $ 1.1298, up from $ 1.1296.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-business-health-asia-japan-73d6ab7ae9e5225bbd9ad621d989237e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos