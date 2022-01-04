Hector International Airport, the city finalize the new agreement – InForum

International
Hector International Airport, the city finalize the new agreement
FARGO City and Hector International Airport have finalized negotiations that will create more division between the two operations starting this year.
Mayor Tim Mahoney and Airport Authority chairman Eric Lind signed a “memorandum of understanding” Monday in the City Hall that ended two years of talks that city commissioner John Strand has described as “not easy for either side.”
The biggest change is that the 32 full-time and part-time airport employees, including 10 firefighters, will no longer be city employees, as they have done for the last 53 years since the airport authority was formed in 1969.
Thus, the airport will have its own payroll, benefits and information technology and human resources departments.
However, City Prosecutor Erik Johnson, at his last meeting of the City Commission last week, explained that it is not a “complete separation” and that the airport will still remain “a wing of the city.”
Because state law does not allow tax authority from the airport itself, the airport will have to ask the City Commission for the tax on two mills they have taken for decades to assist with any improvement projects at the airport.
On an annual basis, they will also need to provide City Commission reports on budget, audit, planned projects, staff costs, and safety policies, Johnson said.
The City Commission will also appoint five members to serve on the board of the Airport Authority, whose meetings will continue to be open to the public and broadcast on the city’s website.
“I believe this relationship will work,” Strand said when the commission approved the deal last week by a 4-1 vote.
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn cast the only vote in opposition. He did not explain why.
Strand said the move allows the airport to “stand on its own two feet” and “depoliticize its activities”.
“It was not easy to give up strict control of the city,” Strand said.
He praised Mahoney for directing efforts to have more separation.
“I think we will continue to have a good airport that will reflect well on our state and community,” Strand said. “I think the best decision is to release them and let them thrive.”
Airport manager Shawn Dobberstein said in an interview with the Forum that they really have a lot of big projects ahead including expanding the terminal, replacing the old concrete platforms surrounding the terminal and upgrading the parking toll center and addressing issues. other parking in the coming years.
Adding to its five gates, Dobberstein said it is hope that they can offer more airlines and departure and arrival times.
The airport manager also explained that the Federal Aviation Administration pays for a good portion of the projects at the airport, but there should also be a local contribution.
The airport has been praised for its efforts to fund banks to pay its local share over the years for projects instead of having to borrow.
The overall operation has also increased greatly in recent years with major projects completed or planned for private companies and the military operating on site.
