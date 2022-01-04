Bengaluru: Hospital mandate for positive international leaflets Covid sparks controversy | Bengaluru News





BENGALURU: Fiery dissatisfaction with compulsory hospitalization for asymptomatic international travelers who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival was simmering on Monday, with a woman starting a quarrel over the large estimated bill submitted by a private hospital where the husband her, who had returned from the US via Europe, was accepted.

Sunitha R told TOI her husband paid Rs 3,000 and underwent the mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival at the airport on 29 December.

He was found positive. He was transferred to Bowring Hospital for compulsory isolation and transferred to a private hospital the same day.

The hospital is supposed to pay according to BBMP instructions, but I have received a bill of 1.1 lakh Rs, Sunitha said. My husband is asymptomatic, but the hospital is conducting a series of tests on him and is asking for hefty fees for laboratory examination, radiological examination, physiotherapy and medication among others, Sunitha said.

“Asymptomatic patients should be allowed to be isolated at home with strict monitoring instead of hiding in hospitals.”

However, Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapura Road, where Sunithas’s spouse is admitted, insisted that the bill is only an assessment and that the final one at the time of dismissal will be based on the fees mandated by the government. But Sunitha said hospital staff told her the bill for the first five days had already touched Rs 83,000.

Only when she showed the hospital a copy of the publicly proclaimed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike with much difficulty, which private hospitals have to pay according to government-set prices, the hospital said it was only an assessment and not the final bill.

AS Balasundar, chief health officer, BBMP, said the bill presented to the patient’s wife was an estimate and the final bill will be calculated based on the government fee.

If international travelers choose private hospitals, they have to pay according to the fee set by the government. We have given the leaflets the possibility of isolation in government hospitals as well, Balasundar said.

A BBMP order dated 10 December 2021 states that the cost described will be borne entirely by the patient. However, the cost of treatment should not exceed the plates mentioned in the government notice

A spokesman for Manipal Hospitals said they are adhering to rules published by the government. We are coordinating with the BBMP authorities and are adhering to the instructions prescribed for international travelers suspected of being infected with the Omicron variant, the spokesman told TOI.

