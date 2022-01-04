15% of canceled flights at Pittsburgh International Airport, stranded holiday passengers – CBS Pittsburgh





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) Thousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to return to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult. It is a mess here and all over the country as several factors collide immediately: an increase in passengers during the holidays, airline employees can not work due to COVID and bad weather. After enjoying the holidays, there is news that many passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport wanted to hear on Monday. READ MORE: The CDC supports the FDA in reducing the time between the primary and booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine Our flight today was initially canceled, said Brian Leard who was trying to fly home to Lawrence, Kansas. I first had to fly from Pittsburgh to DC and up to Hartford, and DC was snowing outside. Flights have been canceled, said Michael Lawn of State College. Flight delays and cancellations have made it a difficult route home for many people. On Monday alone, more than 4,500 domestic flights were canceled across the country. In Pittsburgh, 43 flights were canceled, about 15% of all flights, and more than 75 were delayed. The rise of the holidays put pressure on the system. More than 2 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Sunday, January 2, a huge increase from 1.3 million compared to last year. But the virus and the weather were too much to deal with. READ MORE: Austin Davis announces candidacy for appointment as Pa’s deputy governor What is amazing is that it affects all airlines, many airports. It’s a mess in a mess in a mess, said Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst. Airlines are working to bring back employees after illness and exposure to COVID, with the Omicron variant wreaking havoc. Numerous flight cancellations mean Lawn has to delay the start of his new job. I talked to my company and they will have to postpone my start date a week back and understand new plans from there, he said. Bad weather continues along the northeastern United States coast, so be sure to check online for your flight status. MORE NEWS: Weather in Pittsburgh: Cool and sunny Tuesday Things are looking better for Tuesday with only about 300 cancellations across the country and better weather.

