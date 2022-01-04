International
Ontario reports 11,352 new cases of COVID, with 1,290 patients in hospital
Ontario is reporting 11,352 cases of COVID on Tuesday, as inpatient and ICU hospitalizations continue to rise. The total number of provincial cases is now 816,450.
Over the past three days, there have been 13,578 new infections on Monday, 16,714 reported on Sunday and a record 18,445 new cases on Saturday. The seven-day average has now reached 14,435 as the number of cases due to Omicron continues to move around unprecedented levels.
Out of 11,352 new cases registered, the data showed that 1,647 were unvaccinated persons, 445 were partially vaccinated, 9,040 were fully vaccinated persons and for 219 persons the vaccination status was not known.
For regional division, 2,480 cases were registered in Toronto, 1,486 in the Peel Region, 1,059 in the York Region, 635 in the Durham Region, and 612 in Waterloo. All other local public health units reported less than 600 new cases in the provincial report.
Hospitalization in Ontario
Ontario reported 1,290 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up 58 from the day before) with 266 patients in intensive care units (up 18).
Hospitalizations and those in the ICU continue to grow every day as Ontario tries to contain Omicron.
By comparison, at the height of the third wave in April, which was the worst wave of hospitalizations, the province saw almost 2,400 patients in general hospital wards and up to 900 patients in the ICU with COVID among a population that was extremely unvaccinated.
Death, vaccinations, recoveries, active cases, testing, positive test
Trends
The death toll in the province has risen to 10,239 after 10 more virus-related deaths were reported.
As of 20:00 Monday, there are more than 11.4 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 88.2 percent of the population aged 12 and over. Coverage of the first dose is 90.9 percent.
The province administered 148,577 doses in the last day. There are more than 3.8 million Ontarians who have received a booster injection.
For young children aged five to 11, the first dose coverage is 44.1 percent to 1.7 percent who are now fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, 672,081 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 82 percent of known cases. Resolved cases have increased by 7519 from the day before.
Active cases in Ontario are now 134,130 more than last week when it was at 70,391. At the peak of the second wave in January, active cases reached over 30,000. In the third wave of April, active cases reached 43,000.
The government said 49,737 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. 93,449 tests are currently under investigation.
The test positive reached 30.9 percent which means that almost 1 in 3 tests return positive for COVID. Last week, the test positivity was 24.9 percent.
However, Ontario officials have recently changed the testing qualification for those seeking a PCR test to detect COVID-19 only in higher-risk populations such as health care, long-term care, those living and working in the environment. of union, etc. .
Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:
- 404,379 persons are male, an increase of 5,122 cases.
- 409,016 persons are female, an increase of 6,195 cases.
- 24,224 people are under the age of four, an increase of 308 cases.
- 51,641 people are 5 to 11, an increase of 665 cases.
- 74,766 people are from 12 to 19, an increase of 1,030 cases.
- 313,717 persons are from 20 to 39, an increase of 4,431 cases.
- 224,820 people are from 40 to 59, an increase of 3,298 cases.
- 97,407 people are from 60 to 79, an increase of 1,300 cases.
- 29709 persons are 80 and above, an increase of 318 cases.
- The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.
Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:
- Deaths reported at age 19 and under: Eight
- Deaths reported between the ages of 20 and 39: 113
- Deaths reported between the ages of 40 and 59: 736
- Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3397
- Deaths reported in ages 80 and over: 5,984
- The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data
Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario
According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there were 3,835 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged from the day before. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.
There are 135 current explosions in the house, which has increased by 5 from the day before.
The ministry also indicated that there are currently 499 active cases among long-term care residents and 874 active cases among staff, with 35 and 56, respectively, on the last day.
