Be a Part of the Best Team in Entertainment – Daytona International Speedway Hosting Hiring Events Beginning this Week for Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before the Rolex 24





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. Daytona International Speedway will be hosting two hiring events, beginning this Thursday for those interested in being a part of the historic 60th Anniversary of the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North Americas most prestigious sports car race. The iconic event, which is the ultimate test of endurance, speed and skill for world-class competition and at the World Center of Racing, will be held on Jan. 29-30, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway to open the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Festivities for the storied around the clock Rolex 24 At DAYTONA actually begins the week before during the Roar Before the Rolex 24. The Guest Services hiring events will take place inside the hallowed grounds of the iconic, 2.5-mile state-of-the-art motorsports facility on the following dates: Thursday, Jan 6, 2:00 pm 6:00 pm

Saturday, Jan 8, 9:00 am 1:00 pm Those who are selected to be a part of the Daytona International Speedway team will help crate memorable moments and welcome fans from across the country in an enjoyable, stress-free environment to the World Center of Racing. For the hiring events, a host of positions are available and will be showcased: Hospitality, Security, Emergency Services and Ticketing. Hiring events for Speedweeks Presented by AdventhHealth and the DAYTONA 500 will be forthcoming. Applicants can enter Speedway property at the intersection of NASCAR Drive and International Speedway Boulevard and park in front of the Toyota Injector. For more information, applicants can log onto www.careers.nascar.com or call Speedway Guest Services 386-681-6530. In addition, DIS is seeking volunteer groups to participate, and groups will receive compensation. To inquire, please visit https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/volunteer-opportunities/. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news. About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journals prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention as well as the largest audience in motorsports the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsports events early in 2022, beginning with AHRMA Classic Motofest and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January, and the 64thDAYTONA 500, which will debut the first points race for NASCARs Next Gen car as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, in February. Thetradition-rich 81stAnnual Bike Week At DAYTONA returns in March, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Heroes Honor Festival. Later in the summer during Independence Day weekend, the track, in association with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final race of the regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 27.

