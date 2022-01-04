The international prospects that the Cubs are currently favored to sign

January 15 is the scheduled date for International Signing Day. Last year it was agreed that the date of signing the international perspective would be shifted, compared to what it was on July 2nd.

According to Sports Illustrated, because these deals include prospects who are not on the current 40-player roster, are not part of the MLBPA and the contracts are being treated as minor league deals, teams will still be able to sign these kids despite the block. There was speculation that this would be affected by the work stoppage, but this does not seem to be the case.

The Chicago Cubs have their eyes on several international perspectives, and according to MLB.com are favored to sign with two of the 50 best ranked players in the group.

2 international perspectives that Chicago Cubs are currently favored to sign

Alexis Hernandez – 17 years old – Dominican Republic

Last year the Cubs signed a kid named Cristian Hernandez from the Dominican Republic for $ 3 million, and he is currently among the team’s top prospects. Alexis is Cristian’s younger brother and is currently ranked 18th internationally.

Hernandez can play in short field and center, and according to MLB.com search report, has potential with five tools. They even say he may be a little more athletic than his big brother. He is a 55-degree overall player with 50-degree kick, power and field, and 55-degree running and wing. These scouting grades are pretty similar to his brother, given that both are said to have five-tool potential and are rated for their baseball IQs. Both Hernandez brothers trained with Mejia Top 10 Baseball AcademyIt’s Luis Pereira.

It would be very interesting to see two brothers with high ceilings grow together in the Cubs system. Adding more raw potential like this gives the organization even more depth and potential to see more of the top 100 eventual boys on the Cubs farm system. Cristian has already reached the list of the 100 best America Baseball – maybe Alexis can follow?

Adán Sánchez – 16 years old – Panama

Currently ranked as the 43rd international prospect, Sánchez has an overall scouting score of 50, with power and arm of the 55 degree. His shot is rated at 50, but his strength is what stands out most. for the scouts in terms of his attacking ability. In terms of defense, he can play in many positions. He has played staples, third base and even played. However, surely expect him to be a guy of position.

He is a pretty big guy for his age, listed at 6’0 ″ and 190 lbs on MLB.com. The Scouts seem to like his potential to be attractive with his structure, athleticism and arm. It is also worth noting that Panama is the place where the Cubs signed the possibility of capturing Miguel Amaya a few years ago.

Sánchez was part of the Panama’s Junior League World Series team in 2018 at the age of 14. He had five kicks, one home run and four RBIs in three games. Now that he is old, he will be able to sign. He playing in the Junior League World Series gave international audiences a chance to see what he was capable of at a young age. This would be a nice addition to the farm, another powerful stick with versatility and a solid origin.

Both of these kids are definitely too far away to see the diplomas. Maybe looking at ETAs around 2026. That is if everything goes well and they develop properly, of course. Both of these perspectives are still adolescent and will take a long time to develop in juveniles. With all that said, there will be more reason to pay attention to the Cubs farm system if / when these guys really sign up with the organization.