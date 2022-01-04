



At the top is Bacardí, whose dominance reigns supreme with almost a quarter of our premises surveyed declaring their home a shed. Its popularity is driven mainly by the continued success of its Carta Blanca expression and old premium rum, which benefit from the significant distribution power of Bacardí and the continued success of its Bacardí Legacy program.

Bacardí’s traditional rival, the Havana Club, was closely opposed by Plantation to maintain its second-place finish, with only one grass house separating the two brands. Plantation, which will undergo a renaming by owner Maison Ferrand, was rum number one in 13% of the best bars in the business and remains one of the industry’s most recognizable brands.

Perhaps the biggest story from the best-selling list this year is the introduction of Flor de Caña. The steadily focused Nicaraguan brand launched its inaugural cocktail competition in 2021 and continues to work with high-end companies in the trade to provide more sustainable solutions for bartenders. Flor de Caña received almost 10% of the total votes and finds a place in the best trend rankings, along with the highly respected Bajan rum Foursquare, whose cult seems to be gaining momentum. Under the leadership of Richard Seale, Foursquare Rums have received some of the biggest tasting awards in business, including Supreme Spirit at the International Spirits Challenge. This reputation is now spreading wider than just to rum geeks and industry people to reach more customers in the world’s elite bars and could be a brand we see entering the best-selling list in the future close. It is also interesting to see Wray & Nephew sneak into the top trend list as the Jamaican cult classic has always been synonymous with teak bars, however evidence would suggest that excess waterproof rum is gaining attention in the bar-level bars. top worldwide. METHODOLOGY The results of this report are the culmination of a questionnaire of 106 bars around the world, each chosen by the cherries to participate based on their performance in global bar prices. We aim to find out not only which brands sell best, but also what is in trend. These two datasets give us an overview of the brands that are making more volume and the brands that are hot right now.

