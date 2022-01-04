Ontario sees at least 11,352 new COVID cases, increased hospitalizations and ICU admissions





Ontario reported at least 11,352 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and another increase in hospitalizations and admissions to the ICU on Tuesday, the day before new public health measures and restrictions begin across the province. Health Minister Christine Elliott said the latest census shows there were 1,290 people hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up from 491 at the same time last week, or 163 percent increase. There were also 266 patients being treated for COVID-related illnesses in intensive care units, up from 187 last Tuesday. Since Ontario recently changed its guidelines to significantly limit who qualifies for a PCR test, the total case offered by Elliott is likely a drastic underestimation of the real situation. The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board estimates that approximately one in five cases are currently confirmed by the provincial testing regime. With this warning in mind, today’s official case count includes: 2,480 in Toronto

1,486 in the Peel region

1059 in the York Region

635 in the Durham region

612 in the Waterloo region

489 in Simcoe Muskoka

482 in Ottawa

466 in the Halton region

449 in Middlesex-London

407 in the Niagara region

337 in Windsor-Essex

330 in Hamilton

236 in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

200 in the Southwest Health Unit

136 in the East Ontario Health Unit

136 in Gray Bruce

123 in Brant County

121 in Sudbury

120 in Huron Perth

117 in Renfrew County

113 in Chatham-Kent

112 in Lambton County

102 in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington During a news conference to announce comprehensive measures and restrictions Monday, Prime Minister Doug Ford said he had seen modeling suggesting Ontario could see hundreds of thousands of new daily cases in the coming weeks. While this modeling has not been made public, Ford’s office shared a Public Health forecast in Ontario that showed the large number of cases caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant threatens to overwhelm the province’s healthcare system. There are already signs that the ongoing Omicron wave is overloading some hospitals. WATCH | Lack of nursing ‘will cost lives’, says ICU nurse: Lack of nursing ‘will cost lives’, says the ICU nurse Nurses are breaking down, crying and leaving because of the intense pressure they face at work due to severe staff shortages, says Toronto Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse Birgit Umaigba. 10:01 William OslerHealth System, which oversees Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General hospitals, has initiated an “orange code” as COVID patients seeking care and staff shortages cause tremendous stress in its operations. An orange code is usually stated “when demand exceeds the capacity to ensure that internal and external resources are distributed efficiently,” the health system said in a press release. It is the first time William Osler has released an orange code during the pandemic. “We are seeing disease levels within the healthcare workforce higher than we have ever seen at this stage of the pandemic,” said Dr. Andrew Healey, corporate chief of emergency medicine at William Osler. “This is significantly affecting our ability to staff different units, including emergency departments in our countries.” Healey said the transition to the orange code would allow hospitals to focus on caring for sick patients, delaying less urgent activities. “All the focused non-clinical activities that run a hospital are being pushed aside at the moment,” Healey told CBC News Network in an interview. “All our clinics are going virtual where they can. We are trying to really focus on caring for patients with acute illness. [coming] through our front doors ”. Other hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area are facing a similar situation, Healey added. Queensway Carleton Hospital launched an orange code last week. As part of the new measures that will take effect Wednesday, hospitals across Ontario are being instructed to stop all non-urgent surgeries and procedures to maintain critical care capacity. More to come.

