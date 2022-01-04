First Nations Child Welfare Agreement Can Help Improve Quality of Life for Out-of-Care Youth: Lawyer

A Manitoba attorney for First Nations in childcare, a compensation deal for those injured by the child welfare system will benefit thousands of children in the province and lead to long-term reforms.

The compensation agreement is linked to a landmark decision by the Canadian Court of Human Rights.

In 2019, the court ordered Ottawa to pay $ 40,000 the maximum allowed under the Canadian Human Rights Act for each child, along with their primary caregiver, who was part of the child welfare reserve system from at least January 1 2006, on a date to be determined by the court.

The Federal Court upheld the ruling this year. The government appealed, but that appeal was dismissed as the parties tried to reach an out-of-court settlement.

The First Nations Child and Family Care Society, the First Nations Assembly, and attorneys for several related lawsuits ended negotiations with the federal government late at night on Dec. 31, after weeks of intense negotiations. Details of the deal are expected to be released on Tuesday.

“I hope for an uninterrupted summary of how these funds will reach recipients and that in addition to settlements, there are healing opportunities offered to those who have suffered from their experiences,” said Cora Morgan, Assembly. of the Manitoba Chiefs family lawyer.

“I hope it has value in a First Nations perspective, in the way they distribute these funds and that there are commitments to do better for the future.”

It is not yet clear what the deal will bring. In its latest economic statement released earlier this month, the federal government set aside $ 40 billion for the welfare of First Nations children. The government set aside money to cover the cost of resolving a Canadian Court of Human Rights ruling and group lawsuits over the First Nations child welfare reserve system, as well as to fund long-term reforms to the system.

Morgan said that in recent years, there have consistently been close to 10,000 children in care in Manitoba, about 90 percent of whom are indigenous, so it is likely that there are thousands of people in Manitoba who are eligible for compensation.

Morgan says she has already received phone calls from young people who have stepped out of the child welfare system, who are asking if and how they can access funds from the residence.

She said she spoke to a young woman who struggled to make ends meet, who was excited about the possibility of finding her place to live.

“I just think this is going to go towards improving the quality of life of young people,” Morgan said.

However, Morgan said there is a lot of uncertainty about how this compensation will flow to the recipient and how it will work for First Nations children under 18 years of age.

“I just want to make sure these kids have protection and that someone is there to support them, making big decisions or that they will not benefit from them in any way,” she said.

Morgan said he would also like some of the funds from the settlement to go to initiatives that hold families together and address issues such as poverty that tend to lead to children ending up in care.

“You know, we have endured 150 years of stolen children and a lot of damage has been done to our people, and so we need the right investment to correct those mistakes,” she said.