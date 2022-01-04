The rapid test crisis pushes people to the brink

Loading We can now rely heavily on antigen testing, which I think makes sense when we have such a large number, said Professor Lewin. Lack of antigen tests is a real problem and I think access to those tests should be free. We have a public health system in Australia and the beauty of our healthcare system [is] free access for absolutely everyone. If we are to rely on antigen tests and have extra freedom in certain situations, then they really should be widely accessible and inexpensive.

When asked, opposition leader Anthony Albanese did not support Professor Lewins’s proposal, but said he would support Prime Minister Scott Morrison if he did the quick free tests. “I have no problem with that, if the government wants to do it,” Albanese said. When asked if he supported their release for all Australians, he used similar languages. I have no problem with this, but the truth is, at the moment, people can not access the supply and if they can, for so many people, it is simply unaffordable, said Mr. Albanese. 7.30.

Donna Anderson from Woodend believes she is with the coronavirus after spending hours in a car on New Year’s night with her son, who later came out positive. However, she has not been able to confirm if she has the virus, with her local hospital unable to give her a PCR test and rapid tests impossible to find. All the local places, the testing stations, all the shops are sold, she said. Few pharmacies have left fast tests. Credit:Chris Hopkins With a cough, headache and breathing problems, the 64-year-old, who has underlying health problems, was at home on Tuesday isolating himself and feeling very ill. Ms Anderson said she did not want to go to the hospital for testing. Obviously I got COVID, so I can not get rid of the symptoms. This is all a mess. It is a political mess and it is absolutely disgusting in a rich country like ours [that] we have to deal with this.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Tuesday began monitoring prices charged for rapid antigen tests, with Chairman Rod Sims saying a dedicated team was working on the issue and would name and embarrass suppliers and retailers. that were high prices. Melbourne law professor Sarah Joseph found a gas station she posted online that had rapid antigen tests. Although the post was live for only 34 minutes, there were only cars everywhere when she arrived to take the purchase tests. ACCC Chairman Rod Sims on Tuesday. He says naming and embarrassing would be the fastest way to act against price increases for what he sees as a short-term problem. Credit:Louie Douvis People were parked behind each other, then I saw on the left a whole group of people next to their lined cars, she said. It looked like a test line or a vaccination line. I just thought, I had no time. Emergency physician Ian Norton, an architect of key rapid antigen testing trials for the Morrison government, said Australia should have had a better rapid testing plan now that the nation was trying to live with COVID-19.

But state and federal governments were all so busy with the daily that they could not look ahead to what would happen, said Mr. Norton, one of the founders of Respond Global. She has conducted successful rapid test trials at the Howard Springs quarantine center near Darwin and at nursing homes. Since August 2020, Dr. Norton has advocated that rapid antigen tests be done extensively. He said that when the goal was to eliminate COVID-19 last year, massive PCR testing made sense. When we left elimination, we had to be able to use rapid antigen tests. Most state health departments shook their heads and said Yes, we will do it, but they were not prepared for the large volume of what was needed. Another major advocate for the widespread adoption of rapid antigen tests has been Patology Technology Australia, which represents manufacturers and importers of rapid antigen and PCR tests.

Chief executive Dean Whiting said he had met many politicians over many, many months since October 2020, but received a positive response from health departments only in December 2021 when the demand for PCR tests was growing due to Christmas travel plans. It’s a bit of a mystery why we did not prepare better and did not approve of rapid antigen testing. John Kelly, chief executive of fast test maker Atomo Diagnostics, said the makers had been trying for months to persuade governments and health authorities to increase speed testing. International manufacturers last year did not believe Australia had a coherent rapid testing strategy and did not prioritize Australia as a reliable market, he said. This put Australia far too far in line for access.

He said authorities should have thought about how rapid testing would be part of the overall strategy long before the Omicron explosion, but it was good to see that there was finally a shift away from relying solely on expensive PCR testing. Managing Director of Roche Diagnostics Australia, Allison Rossiter. Credit: Allison Rossiter is the Managing Director of Roche Diagnostics, one of the leading suppliers of rapid antigen testing in Australia. She said there had been a lot of hesitation by the end of last year in Australia about the widespread adoption of rapid antigen tests. In November last year, Roche brought in millions of tests, despite fears that they might not be purchased. I was wondering Will these things be sold or not ?, she said. Just before Christmas, we had 3 million in our warehouse, but pharmacists were not ordering them.