Times Media columnist Ben Smith will leave the letter





Ben Smith, media columnist for The New York Times, is leaving the media to create a new global news organization with Justin Smith, who is leaving as chief executive of Bloomberg Media. Ben Smith said in an interview that they planned to build a global newsroom that would provide news and experiment with new story formats. He gave no details on which beats or regions would be covered, how much money they planned to raise or when the new organization would begin. There are 200 million people who are university educated, who read English, but who no one is really treating as an audience, but who talk to each other and talk to us, said Ben Smith. This is what we see as our audience. Justin Smith, 52, will lead the business side, and Ben Smith, 45, will be the new venture editor-in-chief.

Ben Smith joined the Times in 2020 after an eight-year term as editor-in-chief of Buzzfeed. He has previously been a reporter at Politico. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Justin Smith was leaving Bloomberg to set up the news start-up. Ben Smith said he and Justin Smith had been discussing the broken state of the news media for years and started talking about starting a new company last fall. The new venture, he said, will aim to provide news and nuances to complex stories, without falling into well-known partisan tropes. Social media pressures and polarization have caused many news organizations to speak to their audience, he said. Ben Smith also suggested that the new venture would focus on raising the profiles of individual journalists.

The model of talent for journalism is pretty rugged, he added. The audience really feels connected to the person writing the story or making the video. This is a challenge for large institutions. Updated January 4, 2022, 11:25 AM ET IN a tweet Announcing his departure from Bloomberg, Justin Smith said he was leaving to pursue a personal dream and a market opportunity. In his column for The Times, Ben Smith wrote a number of important articles, including one on allegations of harassment and abuse of power against the editor-in-chief of Bild, one of the most powerful German newspapers owned by Axel Springer. a giant global media. the company. His column raising questions about the business practices of Ozy Media and its founder, Carlos Watson, shocked a start-up that had claimed to have a large online audience. What makes Ben special is that he is a commentator who also reports in depth, Dean Baquet, the Times’ executive editor, said in a statement. This is a fairly rare combination in media writing today. Occasionally, Mr. Smith was accused of having conflicts of interest when reporting on the media business because he had shares in Buzzfeed when he joined The Times. In an interview, Mr. Smith said he had removed most of the stock. Mr Smith took over the media section of The Times from Jim Rutenberg. Before Mr. Rutenberg, the post of columnist was held for years by David Carr, who died in 2015.

Mr. Smith has experience in building an editorial office. He was hired by Jonah Peretti in 2012 to start the Buzzfeeds news division. When he left for The Times in 2020, Mr. Peretti praised what turned Buzzfeed from a digital news start-up into a world-class global news organization in less than a decade. BuzzFeed News was a finalist for Pulitzer Prize in the 2018 international report on its work in investigating operatives with apparent links to Russian President Vladimir V. Putin involved in targeted assassinations in Britain and the United States. In 2017, he was a finalist for Pulitzer in international reporting detailing how multinational corporations undermined environmental laws. In January 2017, Mr. Smith was also the first editor to publish an unverified dossier containing bizarre reports on President Donald J. Trump compiled by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer, during the 2016 presidential campaign. The decision to publish was much debated in the political and media world. Most of the important allegations in the dossier have not been proven and some have been dismissed, including by Robert S. Mueller III, the special adviser who oversaw the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Justin Smith joined Bloomberg in 2013 and helped push the news organization into live and video events. Justin helped transform Bloomberg Media into a modern, digital, media industry leader, said Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg, in a statement. Prior to Bloomberg, he worked at Atlantic Media, where he started the Quartz business news site.

